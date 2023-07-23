Now that all information about the World Championship Qualifiers is out there, it’s time to make sure that YOU have seen everything you need to start your journey to become a World Champion!

As we mentioned in the Announcement article, the Championship Qualifiers (along with the Golden Ticket tournaments) are the only way to qualify for the World Championship Finals that will take place on November 24th-26th, where we will get to find out who the 2023 World Champion is!



With two out of the 8 finalist teams already locked in (NAVI, winner of the Queso Cup & Tribe Gaming, from RUSH of Clans), two more spots are yet to be decided with Clash MSTRS & the Chinese Golden Ticket Tournament. The remaining 4 Golden Tickets to the Clash Worlds Finals will be awarded in the Championship Qualifiers!

