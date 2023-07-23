Now that all information about the World Championship Qualifiers is out there, it’s time to make sure that YOU have seen everything you need to start your journey to become a World Champion!
As we mentioned in the Announcement article, the Championship Qualifiers (along with the Golden Ticket tournaments) are the only way to qualify for the World Championship Finals that will take place on November 24th-26th, where we will get to find out who the 2023 World Champion is!
With two out of the 8 finalist teams already locked in (NAVI, winner of the Queso Cup & Tribe Gaming, from RUSH of Clans), two more spots are yet to be decided with Clash MSTRS & the Chinese Golden Ticket Tournament. The remaining 4 Golden Tickets to the Clash Worlds Finals will be awarded in the Championship Qualifiers!
With a prize pool of $1.000.000 & the title of World Champion, there’s plenty at stake for the best teams in the World to give it their all! Check out the distribution below!
The 2023 Championship Qualifiers Format will consist of 5 different stages, which are:
Stage 1: Ladder - All teams start with 1000 ladder points and will win or lose points depending on the amount of points they and the enemy teams have - if you win against a team with more ladder points than you, you’ll win more points than if the enemy team had less points than you! The ladder stage will last for 10 days, and all teams will be able to play a maximum of 40 wars during this period. Once the 10 days are over, the 128 teams with the most points will advance to stage 2.
Stage 2: Double elimination - The top 128 teams that made it from Stage 1 will compete in a double elimination bracket - all teams will play matches and be eliminated after the second loss until 32 teams remain.
Stage 3: Swiss - The 32 surviving teams will face each other in a Swiss bracket - 3 wins, and they move forward to stage 4, 3 losses, and they’re out!
Stage 4: Swiss - 16 teams will make it from stage 3 and again face each other in a Swiss bracket where whoever gets 3 wins moves to the last stage, and the rest are eliminated after 3 losses.
Stage 5: Double elimination - The final stage will be a battle between the remaining 8 teams in a double elimination bracket - the teams will compete until 4 teams remain and get the Golden Ticket to the Clash Worlds Finals or be out after 2 losses.
Now that you’re aware of the format, as announced in the Championship Qualifiers Format & Rulebook article, the signups for the Championship Qualifiers will be open on August 31st to everyone who meets the following criteria will be able to participate:
Be at least 16 years of age
Town Hall 15
Your account is in good standing
Mark the Championship Qualifiers dates in your calendar & make sure to read the 2023 Championship Qualifiers schedule article for more details!
The best Clash Esports action will be broadcasted on the Clash of Clans Youtube, Twitch, Facebook & TikTok official channels, so make sure you subscribe not to miss a single second!
If you have any doubts or need assistance, check out the FAQs article & the Official Championship Qualifiers Rulebook! If your questions are still not answered, please reach out to clashofclans_admin@ee.gg to have all your questions about the World Championship answered! Please note that tournament administrators cannot assist with inquiries not related to the tournament, such as in-app purchases or account issues.