Welcome to the biggest update of Clash of Clans this year - Town Hall 17 and a bunch of other new additions are here… let us begin!

A NEW HERO SOARS INTO THE HOME VILLAGE: Say hello to the Minion Prince: a brand-new flying Hero that specializes in dealing damage from above and weakening Defenses. Minion Prince is available to all players Town Hall 9 and higher.

HERO HALL IS HERE! Now that there are five Heroes, things are getting a little cramped. So, we decided to remove Altars and place all your Heroic essentials in the Hall!

You can choose which Hero will be the attacking Hero and which one will be defending your Home Village.

There are up to four (Town Hall 13 and higher) active Hero slots that you can choose from to put either defensive or offensive Heroes in.

Assign Heroes to Hero Banners and position them in your Village to customize your Hero Defenses!

View Hero Skins like never before with a fresh new 3D view of your Heroes from the Hall. Heroism is handsome!

Maximum Hero upgrade levels now depend on the level of the Hero Hall.

CHIEF’S HELPERS & HELPER HUT!

Remember The Builder’s Apprentice? This hard-working guy is finally getting his own Building:

Helper Hut is a brand-new 3x3 building in your Home Village (Town Hall 9 and above) which will help you manage both Builder Apprentice and… the Lab Assistant! The Lab Assistant helps speed up research upgrades in the Laboratory. If you are used to the Builder’s Apprentice, you will know how the Lab Assistant works too. That is, one hour per day! Level 1 Lab Assistant can be hired for free.



TOWN HALL 17 is bringing new building levels, but also, some buildings are… gone?! Let’s dive in:

Merge your Town Hall and Eagle Artillery to create a devastating new Town Hall Weapon : Inferno Artillery is here to bring the pain! Shoots 4 projectiles at the same time that look for different targets. If there are less than 4 targets, they will shoot the same targets. Each projectile damages its target (no splash), and it leaves an area effect that does damage over time to all ground and flying Troops in the area. This weapon is always active. The Town Hall 17 Building does not have the death bomb anymore, so when destroyed, it is simply… destroyed!

New Trap: Giga Bomb ! This Trap is always visible. It does massive damage in a large area and has strong pushback.

New Defense: Firespitter ! Aimed defenses like the Air Sweeper, where players need to pick an aim direction, and a cone will show the area that is covered by the Firespitter. Only Troops in this area will be targeted. The Firespitter has extremely fast attack speed (Faster than X-Bow), but it also lacks precision, which means the shots can miss the target, hitting Troops behind the main target of the Firespitter. Projectiles may hit both ground and air Troops no matter if the defense's target is ground or air.

New Troop: Thrower ! This Elixir Troop targets anything at long range and has high HP.

New Spell: Revive ! This Elixir Spell brings a defeated Hero back to the attack with some amount of health. When the Revive Spell is used, it targets the closest defeated Hero within an 8-tile range. This Spell can be used multiple times on the same Hero whenever they get defeated. The Revive Spell is available at Town Hall 15 and above.

New Building, Trap, Troop, Spell, and Siege Levels ! From new Traps and Siege Machines to Troops getting new levels, we are introducing a lot of new upgrades that you will be able to do in Town Hall 17 across the board.



Quality of Life Improvements:

New: Hero Skin selection screen now features better lighting and background!

Speaking of the new Skin selection screen - we updated several Skin textures to match the new lighting and background.

Hard Mode selection now persists for friendly challenges.

Cooldown rules are bypassed when changing the defensive layout for Legend League if you have placed any buildings that are not yet placed in Legend Layout.

You can now assign Builder’s Apprentice to the Forge.

Archer Queen is now available to Town Hall 8 players.

Magic items give Gems when they expire from temporary storage.

The Builder’s Apprentice icon is now removed from the Town Hall.

New option added for both Builder’s Apprentice and the new Lab Assistant: “Keep assigned until the upgrade is complete.”

Another Wave of Cost Cuts!

We have done another wave of time and resource cost reductions across various Town Hall levels. Check our Creators and their content covering exact details on these reductions!

To make room for the Minion Prince, we are reducing all Dark Elixir Troop and Spell costs by 50% and all Pet Dark Elixir Costs by 25%.

Bug Fixes