Starting October 1st, we are going to run a test related to completing Seasonal Challenges more smoothly for some players. The reason for doing this test is to observe what pacing motivates players more to complete the Seasonal Challenges and the Gold Pass in its entirety, if any. This testing will be applied for TH7 and above players and will include three different potential versions of the Seasonal Challenges, given at random to players:

One group of players will receive the same set of Challenges and pace as any previous set from previous Seasons.

Another group of players will receive a set of Challenges that will require fewer points to complete 2,000 total instead of 2,600)

And lastly, the third group of players will receive have additional Challenge Tasks every week, allowing them to score more points overall from various activities

We hope these variations of the Challenges will yield positive results for the overall community down the road and to further improvements toward more players completing more Seasonal Challenges every month.

- The Clash team