A giant meteor crashed in the Village, now there’s a Clashmas Frost Age! Brave snowy wastelands, encounter frost monsters, and tackle fun events in a season all about fighting the freeze!

Dec 1-11: Clan War Leagues: Take part in Clan-on-Clan action for rewards!

Dec 3-31: Frost Age Scenery arrives in the Shop: Ever wanted your Town Hall to be at the center of a frigid, frozen fortress? Weird request, but you’re in luck!

Dec 5-31: Frost Age Hero Skins appear in the Shop: These Skins aren’t just cool, they’re sub zero!

Dec 8-31: The Meltdown Medal Event brings the heat: Collect Sleepy Mites and earn Ember Medals to spend at the Trader Shop for additional rewards and Equipment.

Dec 12-19: The Clan Rush Event makes teamwork, dreamwork: Work with your Clan to unlock shared rewards and earn an epic 3x3 decoration for finishing the track! Watch out for Clan Rush Boosts during the event, they’ll help you rush the rewards track!

Dec 12-19: Goblin Builder and Researcher arrive: These guys will help around your Village for a few extra Gems.

Dec 22-28: Clan Games return… with a twist: Tackle tasks with your Clan to earn points and unlock rewards. Strongman is increasing the number of points you can earn this season from 4,000 to 10,000, making unlocking all rewards easier for Clans with fewer active members. You’ll still need to earn 4,000 points to unlock the ‘extra reward’ when the games end.

December 29-January 2: Star Chaser Event returns: Earn Stars in battles and Ranked Battles to unlock additional rewards!