Two years ago, Anime Clash hit the village and the Heroes haven't slowed down since. They've surpassed their limits, expanded their domains, pierced the heavens, hit power levels above several thousand, and of course, ORA’d their ORAs

Finally, the sequel has arrived: Anime Fury Season 2 is live, featuring six Heroes walking six Paths, a fallen Protector, and an honest-to-anime sequel arc unfolding across the entire month of June. Ignite the fury within, unleash your ultimate form, and let destiny guide your arrows. Probably towards a wall…

June 1-30: Gold Pass: Anime Fury - Unlock rewards, boost your progress, and claim the headline Hero Skin: Anime Fury Duke. Chaos and calamity incarnate, this Hero slayer hunts for worthy opponents and scorches the rest. You're entering your corruption arc, and we're not stopping you

June 1-30: Anime Fury Hero Skins - From Anime Fury King's frost-and-flame look, to Anime Fury Queen's butterfly empress vibes, every Hero awakens into a form previously thought impossible. Six skins. Six Paths. One unhinged power-scaling debate waiting to happen

June 1-10: Clash of Clans Manga - Ten chapters, ten Japanese mangaka, one Shonen-scale story about Anime Fury Duke's corruption and the Heroes who rise to overcome him. One new chapter will be released every day for ten days, each in a different artist's style, and is available to read in-game. Don’t miss a chapter!

June 1-10: Clan War Leagues - Wage war against seven other Clans in 15v15 or 30v30. Earn bonus loot, Clan XP, and League Medals. Clan Leaders have two days to sign up after the event starts. Heads up - a second CWL is coming this month. Train accordingly

June 2: Anime Fury XL Scenery - The clashing of swords shatters the tranquil ambience of this sacred shrine. Legendary warriors battle in the shadow of its great statue to meet their destiny, or demise

June 2: Mass Mecha + Broom Witch (TH10+) - Anime Troops are back. M.E.C.H.A. and Broom Witch join your regular army for one day. The pilot has a destiny. The witch has a delivery. Neither has time to explain

June 3-9: Challenge Level: Anime Anarchy - Float like a butterfly across this ancient battle altar and seize 3-star rewards with the new Monolith Arrow Equipment. Steady your hand - it grows weaker as more Housing Space is deployed. The world is cruel, but also very beautiful

June 4-13: Anime Fury Medal Event - Battle through anime tasks, stack Meow Medals, spend them in the Trader Shop on amazing rewards like the new Monolith Arrow Epic Equipment or the Fury Figurine Super Decoration - Awaken, my masters. The Anime Fury Heroes rotate through their hardest poses, right in the middle of your village (Aztec dubstep not included). Note: The event Shop stays open two extra days after the event ends, so set your heart ablaze, and claim those rewards!

June 9: Recall + Revive Spell Event - Send them in. Pull them out. Send them in again. Return by Deployment, Chief - your Heroes die, you rewind, you 3-star anyway. Subaru wishes

June 13-15: Resource Fest #1 (TH8+) - Boosted Collectors plus Goblin Builder and Goblin Researcher for the same window. Cozy Slice-Of-Life by day, structural engineering by night

June 15-30: Football Fury - Anime Fury hands the trophy to Football Fury. The ball is at your feet, the crowd is in the stands, and somewhere a Barbarian is yelling "I AM THE FIELD." Hero Skins, returning football troops, mass football troop events, and more arrive in Clash. The crowds are massing, and so is your army

June 15-25: Clan War Leagues (11v11) - Clan War League returns with a special Football Fury format. Eleven-a-side wars, football-themed graphics, football-themed rewards. The first 11v11 CWL ever - don't sleep on it. Eleven egos enter, one Clan devours the rest.

Note: Traditional 15v15 and 30v30 formats will also be available

June 15-30: Football Fury Temp-Troops - Barbarian Kicker, Giant Thrower, and the Yellow Card Spell. Put them in, coach! Football troops return from their training arc and they're ready for their impossibly long monologue mid-kick

June 15-30: Half-Time Warden (CWL Shop Exclusive) - Earn it on the pitch in CWL. Wear it everywhere else. Available in the CWL Shop only, so once the final whistle blows, it's gone

June 15: June '25 Skins & Scenery Return: Dark Days - The full noir-mafia season from June 2025 returns to the Cosmetic tab. Barbarian Butcher, Queen Fatale, Grand Godfather, Showtime Champion, Minion Cop, plus the Dark Days Scenery. It was a dame, a deco, and a second chance - and one of 'em was gonna three star me...

June 16-30: Glory Arena XL Scenery - Lights, camera, kick-off! This bastion of sporting brilliance hosts the most beautiful and brutal game. Crowds chant, horns blare, legends are forged

June 16-20: Clan Rush - A furious energy force gives warriors their fighting spirit. Collect Fury Elixir as a Clan from battles, Single Player attacks, Collectors, and the Loot Cart. Complete the track to unlock the Barbarian Fury decoration. Using Anime troops earns bonus Fury Elixir

June 19-30: Half-Time Hero Skins live - The cameras love them, and they know it. Half-Time Queen and Half-Time Champion strut onto the pitch

June 20: Mass Barbarian Kicker + Giant Thrower Troop Event - No one gets left on the bench in this one day event. Stars, field goals, and pure chaos. The ball is your friend

June 22-28: Clan Games - Boosted tasks this round. Players can earn more points than usual from select tasks. Clan up, farm it out, claim the full rewards track. It's the cultural festival episode, so everyone has to pitch in. No skipping class!

June 27-30: Treasure Hunt Event - An adventure to find hidden treasure chests stashed throughout enemy villages. A progression boost built for players still climbing. For Town Halls 3 to 16. Rumor is someone went off looking for one piece of treasure. Couldn't tell you why they'd only want one, but to each their own…

June 27-29: Resource Fest #2 (TH8+) - Second wave of boosted Collectors, plus Goblin Builder and Goblin Researcher return. It's Final Season: Part 2, Cour 2, The Final Chapter, Recap Episode, Chief. Stock up before the finale. The actual finale. We mean it this time

June 30: Mass Yellow Card Spells - A full deck of Yellow Card Spells in every army. Force enemy defenses and Heroes out of the fight temporarily. Last day of June, last day of Football Fury, last booking of the season. Enemy bases asked if they had a chance. Nah, you'd win