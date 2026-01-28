Hey Chief, here is the full list of Balance & League Modifiers' changes that went live in today’s maintenance:

Defensive Nerfs

Ricochet Cannon Ricochet Bounce Shot Damage reduced from 100% to 70% Ricochet Bounce Shot Radius reduced from 4.5 to 3.5 tiles

Multi Archer Tower Attack speed slowed from 500ms to 600ms

Revenge Tower (TH18) Attack speed slowed from 300ms to 350ms Stage 3 activation requires 25 destroyed buildings (was 20) Stage 4 activation requires 50 destroyed buildings (was 40)

Short Range Mode (Multi Gear Tower) All levels received ~10.6% damage nerf

Builder Hut Movement speed reduced from 28 to 20



Defensive Buffs

Long Range Mode (Multi Gear Tower) All levels received ~15% damage buff



Troop Buffs

Super Archer (Levels 10–13) : HP increased gradually (~2.7% to 9.6%)

Super Wizard (Levels 9–14) : Massive HP buff (~21% to 41%)

Thrower (Levels 1–4) : HP buffed ~4% DPS buffed ~4-5% Movement Speed increased from 16 to 18

E-Titan (Level 4) : HP increased from 8400 to 8700

Super Minion Long Range Shots increased from 7 to 8 Range increased from 10 to 10.25 tiles

Poison Lizard (All levels) Attack range increased from 3,5 to 4,5 tiles HP significantly increased at all levels (~10% to 21%)

Giant Giant AI logic changed: less prioritized by Warden or Eagle



Troop Nerfs

Meteor Golem (All levels) HP reduced by ~13–16% DPS reduced by ~14–16%



Equipment Buffs

MP Noble Iron (All levels) : Increased range, number of shots, and attack speed

BK Giant Gauntlet (All levels) : Increased damage reduction and duration



League Modifiers

Legend League (LL)

Defense DPS : 20% to 15%

Defense Heroes : 20% to 15%

Offense Heroes : 10% to 5%

Equipment: No change

Masters League (E33)

Defense DPS : 14% to 10%

Defense Heroes : 14% to 10%

Offense Heroes : 6% to 0%

Equipment: No change

Expert League (E32)



Defense DPS : 7% to 5%

Defense Heroes : 7% to 5%

Offense Heroes : 3% to 0%

Equipment: No change

We will be keeping a close eye on these balance changes and make more changes if needed. Please keep your feedback coming, it really helps us understand how we can improve the game for you!

- The Clash of Clans team