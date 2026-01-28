Changes coming to Ranked Mode & League Modifiers!
New Balance & League Modifiers Changes!
Hey Chief, here is the full list of Balance & League Modifiers' changes that went live in today’s maintenance:
Defensive Nerfs
Ricochet Cannon
Ricochet Bounce Shot Damage reduced from 100% to 70%
Ricochet Bounce Shot Radius reduced from 4.5 to 3.5 tiles
Multi Archer Tower
Attack speed slowed from 500ms to 600ms
Revenge Tower (TH18)
Attack speed slowed from 300ms to 350ms
Stage 3 activation requires 25 destroyed buildings (was 20)
Stage 4 activation requires 50 destroyed buildings (was 40)
Short Range Mode (Multi Gear Tower)
All levels received ~10.6% damage nerf
Builder Hut
Movement speed reduced from 28 to 20
Defensive Buffs
Long Range Mode (Multi Gear Tower)
All levels received ~15% damage buff
Troop Buffs
Super Archer (Levels 10–13)
: HP increased gradually (~2.7% to 9.6%)
Super Wizard (Levels 9–14)
: Massive HP buff (~21% to 41%)
Thrower (Levels 1–4):
HP buffed ~4%
DPS buffed ~4-5%
Movement Speed increased from 16 to 18
E-Titan (Level 4)
: HP increased from 8400 to 8700
Super Minion
Long Range Shots increased from 7 to 8
Range increased from 10 to 10.25 tiles
Poison Lizard (All levels)
Attack range increased from 3,5 to 4,5 tiles
HP significantly increased at all levels (~10% to 21%)
Giant Giant
AI logic changed: less prioritized by Warden or Eagle
Troop Nerfs
Meteor Golem (All levels)
HP reduced by ~13–16%
DPS reduced by ~14–16%
Equipment Buffs
MP Noble Iron (All levels):
Increased range, number of shots, and attack speed
BK Giant Gauntlet (All levels):
Increased damage reduction and duration
League Modifiers
Legend League (LL)
Defense DPS: 20% to 15%
Defense Heroes: 20% to 15%
Offense Heroes: 10% to 5%
Equipment: No change
Masters League (E33)
Defense DPS: 14% to 10%
Defense Heroes: 14% to 10%
Offense Heroes: 6% to 0%
Equipment: No change
Expert League (E32)
Defense DPS: 7% to 5%
Defense Heroes: 7% to 5%
Offense Heroes: 3% to 0%
Equipment: No change
We will be keeping a close eye on these balance changes and make more changes if needed. Please keep your feedback coming, it really helps us understand how we can improve the game for you!
- The Clash of Clans team