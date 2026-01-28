Skip to content
28 Jan 2026
Changes coming to Ranked Mode & League Modifiers!

New Balance & League Modifiers Changes!

Hey Chief, here is the full list of Balance & League Modifiers' changes that went live in today’s maintenance:

Defensive Nerfs

  • Ricochet Cannon

    • Ricochet Bounce Shot Damage reduced from 100% to 70%

    • Ricochet Bounce Shot Radius reduced from 4.5 to 3.5 tiles

  • Multi Archer Tower

    • Attack speed slowed from 500ms to 600ms

  • Revenge Tower (TH18)

    • Attack speed slowed from 300ms to 350ms

    • Stage 3 activation requires 25 destroyed buildings (was 20)

    • Stage 4 activation requires 50 destroyed buildings (was 40)

  • Short Range Mode (Multi Gear Tower)

    • All levels received ~10.6% damage nerf

  • Builder Hut

    • Movement speed reduced from 28 to 20

Defensive Buffs

  • Long Range Mode (Multi Gear Tower)

    • All levels received ~15% damage buff

Troop Buffs

  • Super Archer (Levels 10–13)

    : HP increased gradually (~2.7% to 9.6%)

  • Super Wizard (Levels 9–14)

    : Massive HP buff (~21% to 41%)

  • Thrower (Levels 1–4):

    • HP buffed ~4%

    • DPS buffed ~4-5%

    • Movement Speed increased from 16 to 18

  • E-Titan (Level 4)

    : HP increased from 8400 to 8700

  • Super Minion

    • Long Range Shots increased from 7 to 8

    • Range increased from 10 to 10.25 tiles

  • Poison Lizard (All levels)

    • Attack range increased from 3,5 to 4,5 tiles

    • HP significantly increased at all levels (~10% to 21%)

  • Giant Giant

    • AI logic changed: less prioritized by Warden or Eagle

Troop Nerfs

  • Meteor Golem (All levels)

    • HP reduced by ~13–16%

    • DPS reduced by ~14–16%

Equipment Buffs

  • MP Noble Iron (All levels):

    • Increased range, number of shots, and attack speed

  • BK Giant Gauntlet (All levels):

    • Increased damage reduction and duration

League Modifiers

Legend League (LL)

  • Defense DPS: 20% to 15%

  • Defense Heroes: 20% to 15%

  • Offense Heroes: 10% to 5%

  • Equipment: No change

Masters League (E33)

  • Defense DPS: 14% to 10%

  • Defense Heroes: 14% to 10%

  • Offense Heroes: 6% to 0%

  • Equipment: No change

Expert League (E32)

  • Defense DPS: 7% to 5%

  • Defense Heroes: 7% to 5%

  • Offense Heroes: 3% to 0%

  • Equipment: No change

We will be keeping a close eye on these balance changes and make more changes if needed. Please keep your feedback coming, it really helps us understand how we can improve the game for you!

- The Clash of Clans team