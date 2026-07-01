The winds have changed, Chief. Something epic this way comes.

Barbarian went on a voyage. He fought gods, battled monsters, found treasure, and has absolutely no idea how to get home… That's where you come in! Welcome to Barbarian's Odyssey.

July 1-31: Gold Pass: Barbarian's Odyssey - Unlock rewards, boost your progress, and claim this season's exclusive Hero Skin: Zeus King. Lightning bolt in hand, beard combed to perfection. Zeus King rules a cloudside kingdom with wisdom and courage, guiding lost adventurers of the Clash lands from his fluffy perch..

July 1-31: Goblin Builder - Back all month to help you maximize your construction… For a price.

July 1-11: Clan War League - Wage war against seven other Clans in 15v15 or 30v30. Earn bonus loot, Clan XP, and League Medals. Clan Leaders have two days to sign up. The gods of war are watching, Chief. Don't embarrass yourself.

July 1-7: Summer Jam Event 1: Gold Quest - The first leg of the Summer Jam odyssey. Barbarian and his crew uncovered a glimmering Gold hoard! Enjoy a week of Gold Summer Jam boosts, including timer and cost discounts on Gold upgrades!

July 3-31: Odyssey Scenery - Brave ferocious waves and uncover a mysterious island where legendary battles once raged. Crumbling petrified statues, swelling seaward storms, and the echoes of warriors and beasts that clashed here long before you arrived. Raise your sword, set a fire in your heart, and take your place among the heroes of the past.

July 5-31: Hero Skin: Hydra Duke (Dragon Duke) - Three heads, two wings, one brain cell. Hydra Duke is a beastly guardian of precious resources, and loyal pet to Hades Champion. She thinks multiple heads are just adorable!

July 6-8: Mass Spell Event: Clone Spells - Clone Spells in every army. Field an entire army of yourself. No one told the defenses there'd be this many of you. Even you didn't expect this many of you.

July 7-31: Hero Skin: Medusa Queen (Archer Queen) - She isn't kind to strangers, or anyone for that matter. With snarling snakes for hair and eyes that petrify with a glance, company is a tricky thing to keep.

July 8-15: Summer Jam Event 2: Elixir Quest - The second leg. Barbarian and his pals have reached the eerie Elixir forests! Enjoy a week of Elixir Summer Jam boosts, including timer and cost discounts onElixir upgrades!

July 8-17: Mini-Medal Event: Sneaky Goblin (TH8+) -Earn rewards in battle and spend them in the Trader Shop. In, out, pockets full. Classic.

July 8-22: Goblin Researcher for only 1 Gem - The Goblin Researcher has arrived with an offer so suspiciously good that even Odysseus would check the fine print. He won't find any.

July 9-31: Hero Skin: Poseidon Warden (Grand Warden) - The bratty brother of Zeus King, and a trickster of treacherous oceans. Traverse Poseidon Warden's waters without permission, and his swarm of salty suds will leave you soggy and shipwrecked.

July 11-31: Hero Skin: Midas Prince (Minion Prince) - With a Gold hoard deep enough to swim in, and a shimmering throne fit for royalty, what more could Midas Prince want? More Gold, of course. More! MORE!

July 13-14: Mass Troop Event: Meteor Golems - Mass Meteor Golems, one attack window, zero structural sympathy. The rocks fall. Everything falls to dust. Surely this is what Prometheus meant… Probably.

July 13-31: Hero Skin: Hades Champion (Royal Champion) - "Make a trade!” This ruler of the Dark Elixir depths is a ghastly guardian of troop spirits. Make a deal with her, and you might just see daylight again!

July 15–22: Summer Jam Event 3: Dark Elixir Quest — Third leg of the Summer Jam. Dark Elixir tasks, relentless pace. The horizon is still out there, Chief.

July 15-22: Unlimited Hero Event - All Heroes available even while upgrading, all Equipment boosted to max. The gods bless their champions (briefly). Make the most of it.

July 15: Cyberpunk Skins Return - Neon returns to the Cosmetic tab. A different odyssey, a different aesthetic, equally iconic.

July 16-21: Treasure Hunt Event - Hidden chests, scattered across enemy villages, waiting for the bold. For all players TH3+. A worthy detour on any odyssey.

July 20-22: Mass Spell Event: Freeze + Rage Spells - Boreas froze the battlefield. Ares raged through it afterward. You now have the opportunity to do the same.

July 22-August 1: Summer Jam Event 4: Everything Quest - The final leg. Barbarian has felled a resource-ridden beast! Enjoy Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir boosts, including timer and cost discounts on all Home Village upgrades!

July 22-28: Clan Games - Complete challenges, earn points, claim the full rewards track with your Clan.

July 22-August 1: Goblin Researcher - The Goblin Researcher returns for the final stretch. The 1 Gem window is closed. He's back at full price and completely unbothered by this. The audacity, honestly. Still worth it.

July 27-28: Mass Spell & Troop Event: Electro Titans + Jump Spells - Electro Titans over every wall, and a pile of Jump Spells to get them there. The walls of Troy held for ten years—your target's won't be so fortunate.

Every hero has their odyssey, Chief. Yours starts now.

Clash On!