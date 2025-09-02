Big things are coming to Clash in the next update, and we want to give you a heads-up about them so you can start preparing now!

But first, a quick note about WHY we are making these changes…

We work to make the best version of Clash that will be fun for years to come for as many players as possible. We value your feedback, and we have been listening! This year, we made it our goal to remove frictions (big and small!) that create frustrations and prevent players from enjoying Clash, and to give players more interesting choices, for example:

Removing Army training times and Hero healing time.

Giving players Army recipes so that it's easier to try new attack strategies.

Giving players flexibility with their resources by using the Alchemist and doing unlimited attacks.

Reducing the in-game Gem cost for resources and many resource-related Magic Items.

Allowing players to remove obstacles without needing a free Builder.

Improving the way you upgrade Walls.

The next update will bring the biggest change to matchmaking ever, and to be honest, we might not get everything right in the first iteration. But rather than making you wait, we want to get these changes to you sooner and continue to improve based on your feedback, so keep it coming!

More ways to play Clash! More ways to earn rewards!

Players can already Clash Anytime, and now you will be able to Clash any way you want! Multiplayer Battles will be split into two different battle types: Battles and Ranked Battles.