Battle and Ranked Modes Are Coming To Clash!
Big things are coming to Clash in the next update, and we want to give you a heads-up about them so you can start preparing now!
But first, a quick note about WHY we are making these changes…
We work to make the best version of Clash that will be fun for years to come for as many players as possible. We value your feedback, and we have been listening! This year, we made it our goal to remove frictions (big and small!) that create frustrations and prevent players from enjoying Clash, and to give players more interesting choices, for example:
Removing Army training times and Hero healing time.
Giving players Army recipes so that it's easier to try new attack strategies.
Giving players flexibility with their resources by using the Alchemist and doing unlimited attacks.
Reducing the in-game Gem cost for resources and many resource-related Magic Items.
Allowing players to remove obstacles without needing a free Builder.
Improving the way you upgrade Walls.
The next update will bring the biggest change to matchmaking ever, and to be honest, we might not get everything right in the first iteration. But rather than making you wait, we want to get these changes to you sooner and continue to improve based on your feedback, so keep it coming!
More ways to play Clash! More ways to earn rewards!
Players can already Clash Anytime, and now you will be able to Clash any way you want! Multiplayer Battles will be split into two different battle types: Battles and Ranked Battles.
What problems are we trying to tackle by splitting multiplayer battles into two different modes?
Player motivations are diverse; it’s hard to please everyone with one simplified matchmaking system. In this new era of Clash we want you to have more ways to enjoy battling!
Matchmaking can feel inconsistent and engagement can be punishing! Today, playing a lot of battles can lead to forced League promotion and more difficulty for casual players. Trophy dropping can be needed to find fun/rewarding battles or to avoid entering Legend League.
There is no permanent farming mode for our Legend League, making it hard for competitive players to get enough loot and participate in some events.
The barrier to enter Legend League is too high (it takes too long to hit the competitive scene in Clash).
What are the new types of Multiplayer Battles that will be available?
Type 1: Battles
Matchmaking will be determined by your current Town Hall level, with some variance that will be shared in more detail in a later communication.
Unlimited battles are available for all players, including those in Legend League
Simplified Shield rules (more on that later)
Type 2: Ranked Battles
Matchmaking will be determined by the player’s progression through the League system
Battles (and defenses) are limited, so they really matter!
Only the best players advance to the highest Leagues, which have battle modifiers making them even more competitive
Leagues will be reworked and new tiers will be added
How does the new League System Work?
Ranked Battles unlock for all players in Town Hall 7
The format of the new League System was designed to mirror a smaller-scale version of Legend League, a system that our most competitive players have enjoyed for years and now all players will experience.
Player’s League Bonus and Star bonus are based on their current League and Town Hall level, and will be applied in all multiplayer battles: Battles and Ranked Battles, and both modes will contribute to the Star Bonus progress
Much more detailed information to come about how this system works - but we want you to know that we have spent a lot of time thinking about how to build a truly competitive format below Legend League that will welcome a broad audience of Clash players.
What do you need to know to prepare for these changes?
In the future, Trophies will only be earned/lost in Ranked Battles, and they will reset after each League Tournament (similar to how Legend League works today). But your current Trophy score in-game still matters A LOT:
All active players will be migrated from the current League system to the new League System based on their Town Hall level and Trophy score at the point of the migration!
Your highest Trophy score in the current League system will be recorded forever in your player profile after the update, so now is the time to push for your best!
Unranked players, including players who have never participated in a League Tournament, will be initially seeded into the League that better suits their TH level.
Battle Mode: Everyone can farm, but everyone is open to getting looted!
Legend League players will want to have a good layout active to protect their loot when the update goes live, so show bases might not be a good idea anymore. We want to find a place in the game for them in the future, so more news regarding this at a later time.
We will increase loot available in Legend League battles to compensate for the new farming attacks.
The FINAL Legend League season (but not really)
This Legend League season, which started on August 25th, will be the final Legend League season under the old League System
Since your trophy score in the September season will determine your placement in the new League system, we decided to extend the September season to October 6th.
Fair play checks will be done before the migration
When the new League system goes live, players will be seeded into the new system based on their Rank Trophy score - so how you perform this season will matter!
Only the best will make the cut to the new Legend League. That said, expect your League rank to change when the migration happens
The new Legend League will have battle modifiers!
Battle Modifiers
The highest Leagues in Ranked mode will have difficulty modifiers
Exact numbers will be announced soon
Achievements Changes
New achievements are being introduced in the new system, and if you haven’t completed the current League All-Star Achievement (Hitting Crystal / Master / Champion League), this is your chance to check them out and gather lots of free Gems while you still have time!
We understand this is a lot of information and you'll have questions, so please drop them in the comments, or in any other channel *we see you, Reddit*.
Before the next update, we will share a more in-depth video showcasing all the changes and answering your questions.
And as always, CLASH ON!