Forge your tale among the sands and become a legend of the Desert Nights. Extravagant events await on the dunes, let’s go Chief!

Jan 1-11: Clan War Leagues: Brush up on your gameplans and get ready for battle!

Jan 1- 31: Goblin Builder returns: This smiley visitor helps around the village for a few Gems.

Jan 3-31: Desert Nights Scenery: Turn your village into a grand palace of the Desert Nights!

Jan 5-31: Desert Nights Hero Skins: Transform your Heroes into legends of the Desert Nights with dazzling new skins.

Jan 6-Feb 2: Trader Specials: Enjoy discount offers on Magic Items, skins, and decorations in the Trader Shop. Purchasing a Magic Item offer unlocks an additional, less-discounted offer below! If you already own an offer’s skin or decoration, it won’t appear as a special offer. Magic Item discount offers are based on your Town Hall level.

Jan 1-11: Dune Dustup Challenge Level: Conquer your enemies in an epic challenge level to earn rewards!

Jan 9-23: Equipment Blast Event: A new event arrives on the dusty horizon to help your Heroes catch-up on Equipment!

Jan 22-28: Clan Games are back: Assemble your Clan and complete Strongman’s tasks for rewards!

Jan 28-Feb 2: Treasure Hunt is on: Lost treasure has been found among the sands! Collect chests in battles and open them for a chance at epic rewards.