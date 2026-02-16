Improvements to Existing Gold Pass Perks

You can now use 1-Gem Donations on yourself, making farming and setup much smoother. Whether you’re playing Legend League or running late for your CWL attack, we got you or... you got yourself!

Additionally, now earning a Magic Item while your storage is full, you have the option to use the item immediately (or sell it).

We’ve also added more Shovels of Obstacles this season, up to three! Let’s go arrange those piled up decos in the Village, Chief!

Chests are now in the Silver Track!

Chests will now appear directly on the Silver track, and replace most of the Potions that used to be guaranteed rewards. Each chest contains a random reward, which can include things like Ores, cosmetics, or other bonus items!

We know it feels like it’s not a clear 1:1 trade off, but we think it is better for the players because of the opportunity to get even better rewards. F2P players deserve to get Books and Skins too, and chests are the best way to deliver that excitement!

Once you see the full track in-game, this should be clear! Let us know your thoughts on Social Media if you feel otherwise!

WHY THIS SPLIT MATTERS

Choice Nodes improves your ability to control and plan around your Village’s progression while chests are about surprising you, where you could win something that might’ve been very hard to get in another part of the game.

New Gold Pass Feature: Prospector (TH10+)

A NEW Character is coming to our Villages! Gold Pass players will unlock access to a new Village Helper, the “Prospector”, once they reach 2400 Season Points!

The Prospector converts Ores into other Ores on a regular cooldown, just like the Alchemist you already know and love!

There’s no Gem cost, no upgrades, and no bonuses: just simple, predictable conversions every 23 hours.

Players below Town Hall 10 will see a Resource Potion instead. You can check more details about the Prospector in Creator videos!