Big Changes are coming to Gold Pass!
The Season Pass has been part of Clash since 2018. We’ve improved it over the years, but at its core, it’s looked and played the same for a long time, but we’re changing this up, starting next season!
We’ve reworked the Gold Pass from the ground up to make it feel more modern, more rewarding to play through, and better balanced for both Silver and Gold Pass players. This includes new features, a new progression system, and some changes to how rewards appear on the track.
Let’s go through those changes: get comfortable and read below, Chief!
A Brand-New Gold Pass Experience
The entire Gold Pass interface has been refreshed:
A new full-screen layout
Bigger icons and clearer reward visibility
A cleaner, more modern flow that makes progression easier to understand.
Everything should feel faster, clearer, and more satisfying to use!
New Task System: Daily Tasks!
We’ve completely reworked how you earn Season Points.
The old challenge-style system has been replaced with a simpler daily Task setup. Each day, there are 8 always-available tasks focused on normal gameplay. They don’t expire, and they’re easy to understand at a glance (even if you're a TH7 level player still using Giants with Balloons on your attacks!).
Completing tasks earns stamps. Collect enough stamps to complete a Stamp Card, and you’ll earn bonus Season Points.
You start the season with multiple Stamp Cards, and you earn a new one each day. Cards stack, so if you miss a day, you’re not falling behind as you can always catch up later!
Gold Pass players earn extra bonus points when completing Stamp Cards, and in the final week of the season, you’ll earn even more points per stamp and per completed card. This helps the end of the season feel faster and more rewarding, especially for more casual players.
Because points are now earned more evenly throughout the season, we’ve removed the old bonus for purchasing Gold Pass consecutively. Progression should now feel smoother and more consistent for everyone.
Introducing: Choice Nodes!
Yes, you heard it right! At certain points on the track, you’ll now be able to choose between two rewards instead of being locked into just one. These choices are designed to help you line up rewards with your current Town Hall level & upgrade plans, and ultimately give you the option to choose what you like best!
Examples include choosing between:
Two Hero skins, either the current season’s skin or a returning classic
A Rune of Gold or a Rune of Elixir (yes... twice!)
A Book of Fighting or a Book of Spells (also… twice!)
Higher Town Halls unlock more meaningful choices, while lower Town Halls only get rewards that make sense for their progression. If you’re close to upgrading your Town Hall, doing so before the March season starts so you can unlock better value right away!
Choice Nodes are all about planning and flexibility. You still know exactly what you’re getting, you just get to decide which option fits your Village best.
One important note: if a Choice Node isn’t claimed before the season ends, it will default to the first option shown, or convert to Gems if your inventory is full, just like existing unclaimed rewards.
Piggy Bank is now The Hoggy Bank: Bigger & Better!
In tribute to Hog Rider’s… Hog?! The Season Bank has been reworked into the Hoggy Bank!
It now starts at its maximum size right away, no more size upgrades or income multipliers. Instead, the Gold Pass applies a 5x payout multiplier when you claim it at the end of the season.
Silver track players can earn up to:
8M Gold and Elixir
2M Builder Gold and Builder Elixir
Gold Pass players can earn up to:
40M Gold and Elixir
10M Builder Gold and Builder Elixir
The Hoggy Bank now scales with Town Hall level. For lower Town Halls, the total will be lower than before, while higher Town Halls will see higher payouts. This keeps rewards fair and manageable across all stages of progression.
Improvements to Existing Gold Pass Perks
You can now use 1-Gem Donations on yourself, making farming and setup much smoother. Whether you’re playing Legend League or running late for your CWL attack, we got you or... you got yourself!
Additionally, now earning a Magic Item while your storage is full, you have the option to use the item immediately (or sell it).
We’ve also added more Shovels of Obstacles this season, up to three! Let’s go arrange those piled up decos in the Village, Chief!
Chests are now in the Silver Track!
Chests will now appear directly on the Silver track, and replace most of the Potions that used to be guaranteed rewards. Each chest contains a random reward, which can include things like Ores, cosmetics, or other bonus items!
We know it feels like it’s not a clear 1:1 trade off, but we think it is better for the players because of the opportunity to get even better rewards. F2P players deserve to get Books and Skins too, and chests are the best way to deliver that excitement!
Once you see the full track in-game, this should be clear! Let us know your thoughts on Social Media if you feel otherwise!
WHY THIS SPLIT MATTERS
Choice Nodes improves your ability to control and plan around your Village’s progression while chests are about surprising you, where you could win something that might’ve been very hard to get in another part of the game.
New Gold Pass Feature: Prospector (TH10+)
A NEW Character is coming to our Villages! Gold Pass players will unlock access to a new Village Helper, the “Prospector”, once they reach 2400 Season Points!
The Prospector converts Ores into other Ores on a regular cooldown, just like the Alchemist you already know and love!
There’s no Gem cost, no upgrades, and no bonuses: just simple, predictable conversions every 23 hours.
Players below Town Hall 10 will see a Resource Potion instead. You can check more details about the Prospector in Creator videos!
PROGRESSION AND SCALED REWARDS
Progression through the Gold Pass is now more even across the season. Because tasks arrive daily instead of all at once, perks unlock at a steadier pace. Some players may unlock certain boosts slightly later than before, but casual players should find it easier to keep up.
All rewards on the Season Pass scale based on your Town Hall and Builder Hall levels at the start of the season. This includes resource rewards, Chest contents, and the Hoggy Bank too.
Scaling is locked in when the season starts, so upgrading your Town Hall mid-season won’t change the rewards on that track. If you’re close to upgrading, doing so before the season begins will give you better value throughout the month, so take that into account before February season ends!
Rushing is still not okay though… (or is it??)
A GOLD PASS THAT EVOLVES WITH CLASH
This rework is about making the Gold Pass feel more modern, more engaging, and better aligned with how players actually play Clash today: whether you’re free-to-play, Gold Pass Player, or somewhere in between.
The new Gold Pass goes live next season on March 1st. We wanted to share these changes early so you can see what’s coming and prepare ahead of time.
As always, we’ll be watching your feedback closely and will address it if needed!
– The Clash of Clans team