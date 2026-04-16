Chief, big changes are coming to Ranked this April.

We’ve been listening to your feedback, and we agree! Ranked should be rewarding, clear and always fun to play, whether you’re pushing hard or just hopping in for a few battles.

In that spirit, we’re introducing some changes that focus on making Legend League more fair and exciting, making ranked progression smoother, and giving everyone a better, more flexible experience, no matter how you like to clash.

Let’s break down what you need to know:

Legend League Is Evolving

One Legend was not enough. Welcome to Legend Leagues.

Legend League is now split into three tiers:

Legend I

Legend II

Legend III

All tiers:

Earn the same Star Bonus

Earn the same League Bonus

Have unique Battle Modifiers

What changes is the competition. Each tier has its own difficulty, structure, and Battle Modifiers, creating a clearer path to climb and a more balanced experience depending on your skill level.

This means:

Players at the top will find a more structured challenge

More players can enjoy Ranked in a way that feels fun and rewarding

Legend League Tier Structure

Legend III

Weekly Tournaments

24 battles per week

Top 5 players per group promote each week

Uses Legend III Battle Modifiers

Legend II

Weekly Tournaments

30 battles per week

Top 3 players per group promote each week

Uses Legend II Battle Modifiers

Legend I

4-week Tournaments

8 battles per day

Players below Rank 10,000 demote each week

Uses Legend I Battle Modifiers

Migration Week

Starting April 20th

This is your placement period. Between April 20th and the update release, your performance will determine where you start in the new Legend Leagues.

Top 12,500 players move to Legend I

Next 50,000 players move to Legend II

Remaining players move to Legend III

Demoted players move to Electro 33

This is a one-time placement window. Your performance will determine your starting point in the new Legend Leagues, so make it count.

A higher placement means:

Faster access to top-tier play and competition

Less climbing later

Ranked Changes: More Flexibility, Better Clarity

We’ve also made a few changes to make Ranked feel smoother and easier to follow.

Ranked Battle Count

We’ve reduced the number of ranked battles required for Leagues Titan 25 through to Electro 33

League Decay (Inactivity)

You’ll have more flexibility if you take a break:

No demotion for 4 weeks of inactivity instead of 1 week

Players may be inactive from the ranked system (not sign up) for 4 weeks without being demoted.

After the initial demotion from inactive, players are demoted one rank for every additional 4 weeks of inactivity until they hit their Town Hall floor.

After 4 weeks of inactivity at the Town Hall floor, players become unranked.

A new look and feel for the demotion warning (including a timer counting down to the exact time of demotion - no more ambiguity!)

Demotion Visibility

We’ve improved how demotions are communicated:

Clearer signals when you’re at risk

Better visibility into your current standing

Why These Changes?

These changes focus on two key improvements:

Making top-level play more structured

Making Ranked feel more approachable overall

Now:

The best players get an even better competitive environment to test their skills

More players can enjoy Ranked at their own pace

Progression is clearer, fairer, and easier to understand

What’s Next

These changes are part of a larger update arriving later this month, including even more changes to progression, systems, and rewards. We’re sharing this part early so you have time to prepare and make the most of your placement week.

We'll talk more about the rest of the changes soon!

Clash On.