Big changes are coming to Ranked this April
Chief, big changes are coming to Ranked this April.
We’ve been listening to your feedback, and we agree! Ranked should be rewarding, clear and always fun to play, whether you’re pushing hard or just hopping in for a few battles.
In that spirit, we’re introducing some changes that focus on making Legend League more fair and exciting, making ranked progression smoother, and giving everyone a better, more flexible experience, no matter how you like to clash.
Let’s break down what you need to know:
Legend League Is Evolving
One Legend was not enough. Welcome to Legend Leagues.
Legend League is now split into three tiers:
Legend I
Legend II
Legend III
All tiers:
Earn the same Star Bonus
Earn the same League Bonus
Have unique Battle Modifiers
What changes is the competition. Each tier has its own difficulty, structure, and Battle Modifiers, creating a clearer path to climb and a more balanced experience depending on your skill level.
This means:
Players at the top will find a more structured challenge
More players can enjoy Ranked in a way that feels fun and rewarding
Legend League Tier Structure
Legend III
Weekly Tournaments
24 battles per week
Top 5 players per group promote each week
Uses Legend III Battle Modifiers
Legend II
Weekly Tournaments
30 battles per week
Top 3 players per group promote each week
Uses Legend II Battle Modifiers
Legend I
4-week Tournaments
8 battles per day
Players below Rank 10,000 demote each week
Uses Legend I Battle Modifiers
Migration Week
Starting April 20th
This is your placement period. Between April 20th and the update release, your performance will determine where you start in the new Legend Leagues.
Top 12,500 players move to Legend I
Next 50,000 players move to Legend II
Remaining players move to Legend III
Demoted players move to Electro 33
This is a one-time placement window. Your performance will determine your starting point in the new Legend Leagues, so make it count.
A higher placement means:
Faster access to top-tier play and competition
Less climbing later
Ranked Changes: More Flexibility, Better Clarity
We’ve also made a few changes to make Ranked feel smoother and easier to follow.
Ranked Battle Count
We’ve reduced the number of ranked battles required for Leagues Titan 25 through to Electro 33
League Decay (Inactivity)
You’ll have more flexibility if you take a break:
No demotion for 4 weeks of inactivity instead of 1 week
Players may be inactive from the ranked system (not sign up) for 4 weeks without being demoted.
After the initial demotion from inactive, players are demoted one rank for every additional 4 weeks of inactivity until they hit their Town Hall floor.
After 4 weeks of inactivity at the Town Hall floor, players become unranked.
A new look and feel for the demotion warning (including a timer counting down to the exact time of demotion - no more ambiguity!)
Demotion Visibility
We’ve improved how demotions are communicated:
Clearer signals when you’re at risk
Better visibility into your current standing
Why These Changes?
These changes focus on two key improvements:
Making top-level play more structured
Making Ranked feel more approachable overall
Now:
The best players get an even better competitive environment to test their skills
More players can enjoy Ranked at their own pace
Progression is clearer, fairer, and easier to understand
What’s Next
These changes are part of a larger update arriving later this month, including even more changes to progression, systems, and rewards. We’re sharing this part early so you have time to prepare and make the most of your placement week.
We'll talk more about the rest of the changes soon!
Clash On.