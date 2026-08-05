A year of battles fought across your village. Every raid, every war, every building smashed - They all stand waiting for you in a monument built from your own history. Smash open the gate, walk the halls, and by the end you’ll have a statue that finally names the kind of Chief you've become. This is Chief’s Chronicles, Clash of Clans' first-ever year-in-review, and here's how the story unfolds.

What are the Chief’s Chronicles?

Chief’s Chronicles is a new Clashiversary experience that turns your last year of play into a personalized recap.

Think of it as your village's memory bank: your battles, your Clan Wars, your habits, pulled together and shown back to you.

At the end, you'll walk away with an archetype that matches how you actually play, plus a statue to prove it.

How do I get in?

Look for the Chief Chronicles shield, on the left side of your village (near the Trader).

Tap in and you'll leave the village behind to step into Chief’s Chronicles.

What actually happens inside?

You'll land at the entrance to a sort of open-air museum built entirely from your own year of play.

First stop: a gate blocking the way in. Smash it open to begin. No door ever stopped a Chief, and knocking is cowardice.

Once you're through, symbols are scattered across the Chronicle grounds, each one will reveal a different category of stats: army, clans, battles, and more.

Tap a symbol, and the story behind it unlocks.

Three ways your stats get revealed

Guess - We'll show you a question and three options. Pick one before the real answer drops. Game show energy, Chief-sized stakes.

Smash - Some stats are buried under a pile of logs. Smash through to dig up the numbers underneath.

Reveal - The simplest one. We ask, then we show. No thinking required. Barbarian’s favourite.

What kind of Chief can I be?

The kinds of Chief you can be are divided into several different archetypes based on how you actually played this year, not how anyone else did. There are six:

Lone Chief - A solo fighter through and through. Independent, skilled, strategic.

War Chief - Lives for Clan War and Clan War League. Dominant, disciplined, feared.

Clan Chief - All about collaborative clan activities. The community backbone, always present.

Loyal Chief - Casual, persistent, always building and decorating. Loyalty is the superpower here.

Comeback Chief - Back after time away. However long the break was, we are happy to see you back home.

Fresh Chief - New to the village or just getting reacquainted. Chapter One starts now.

What else do I get?

A custom statue matching your archetype, ready to place in your village.

When can I see them?

Chief’s Chronicles runs from August 8 (8:00 UTC) through August 31.

Can I share it?

Absolutely! Once you've got your archetype, you'll be able to share it out. Simply tap the central flag once you have completed your Chronicles, and then choose your preferred ratio to share with others!

Smash the gate HERE, Chief. Your year is waiting.

Clash On!