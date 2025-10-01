Cosmic visitors are looming above—their Cosmic Curse threatens your Village. Get in the spirit and take a stand against those intergalactic ruffians this Clash-O-Ween! And... in only a few days 'Get Ready for Ranked' Update will arrive with even more exciting changes! Now, let's see what is in store for October:

October 1-3: Treasure Hunt is here: Find Chests in battle and unlock them for a chance at epic rewards!

October 4-10: ‘Cosmic Calamity’ Controllable Hero Challenge: Take control of Archer Hunter and put on a stellar performance to earn 3-Star rewards.

October 1-11: Clan War Leagues returns: Cosmic chaos won’t stop our Wars!

October 1-31: Gold Pass is here: It comes with an Archer Queen Skin so goth it'll knock your socks off. Welcome Archer Hunter!

October 3-31: Cosmic Scenery: This meteoroid drifted peacefully across the cosmos for a long time, until Eternal Warden transformed it into a deliverer of doom! With a larger size and unique outer buildings, this Cosmic Scenery will make you starry-eyed!

October 5-31: Cosmic Hero Skins will be summoned in the Shop: Check out Nightmare Prince, Cursed Champion, Eternal Warden, and Berserker King.

October 8-15: ‘Fully Staffed’ Controllable Hero Challenge: Unleash Nightmare Prince in battle and use his Meteor Staff Equipment to rain destruction on enemies!

October 10-22: The ‘Festival Lantern’ Super Decoration returns to the Shop: It’s a real Diwali delight!

October 10-31: The ‘Cosmic Rock’ Medal Event arrives: Earn Cosmic Shards in this totally rocked out Medal Event!