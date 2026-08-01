For fourteen years, Barbarians have bullishly battle-cried into war. For fourteen years, Goblins have pilfered villages with their greedy green mitts. And for fourteen years, Trader has kept his most prized collection a secret - until now. Welcome to the Clash of Cards Event!

To celebrate the 14th Clashiversary, troops have been turned on their heads and slapped onto unique in-game trading cards! This month-long card trading event is unlike anything you've ever seen. So prep your decks, Chiefs; and get ready to celebrate Clashiversary in a whole new way!

Think of it like opening a booster pack - except the cards are Clash troops, the trades happen in Clan Chat, and you don't need to sleeve your rares.

What Is the Clash of Cards Event?

Throughout August, you'll collect card packs from battles, events, community giveaways, and more. Each pack contains one card featuring a Clash troop. Collect cards, complete sets, earn rewards - and if you're missing a card, trade duplicates with your clanmates to fill the gaps.

Cards come in different rarities too, so some will be harder to pull than others. Duplicates aren't dead draws though - they're your trading currency.

How to Get Cards

Loads of cards are up for grabs across the month. Here's where they come from:

Card Hunt (Aug 1-31) - The main event. Earn 2 card packs per day in battle, and a total of 10 packs from the start of the event. That's up to 68 cards from battles alone. Destroy the right building in a raid and the pack is yours - no decoys, no tricks, no instants at end of turn.

Tutorial - Your first card pack is waiting the moment you first log in and complete the Card Collecting tutorial.

SC Store (Aug 3-30) - Complete exclusive tasks in the SC Store for free card packs and keep your eyes peeled for free card offers as well.

Trader (Aug 4, 11, and 18) - Trader is offering a free card pack on each of these dates. That's 3 cards just for checking in!

Medal Event (Aug 12-31) - The free track drops bonus card packs. No pass required.

Social Media - Stay tuned to our social channels for exclusive card drops as well.

Opening Packs

Pack opening gets its own dedicated sequence with a Clashy twist - because the smell of a fresh pack and the hope of rare pull is half the fun, and we're not going to rush it. It’s kind of like opening a chest. Three taps and you're through: tap to reveal, tap to confirm, tap to continue. The game will tell you immediately whether the card is new or a duplicate. The observant among you may notice a way to get a sneak peek of the card’s rarity before you fully open it too…

The Collection Screen

Tap the event button in the HUD to open your collection at any time during the event - or, tap the Clash of Cards decoration directly on your village. You'll see every card in the set, grouped by rarity. You’ll also be able to see which cards you've collected and which ones you're still hunting for.

If a card is greyed out, you don’t have it yet, but you can request it from clanmates.

Collected (1 copy) - You own 1 copy of this card. Note that you can not trade away your only copy of a card.

Collected (2+ copies) - These are your duplicates; ready to trade with other players, or exchange at the Trader Shop.

Completing a full rarity set will give you an extra reward, so make sure you hunt down every last card!

The rarity counters at the top double as progress trackers and shortcuts - tap one to jump straight to that section of the collection.

Pro Tip: You can tap the Clash of Cards decoration on any other player's village to browse their collection. It’s a great way to scope out who's sitting on the duplicates you need before you send a trade request. That’s just good deckbuilding.

Trading With Clanmates

IMPORTANT: at release, trading requires both clanmates to be online to complete a trade. We're looking to change this as soon as possible.

Got a duplicate Archer and need a Goblin? That's what chat is for.

Request a missing card directly from your collection screen - clanmates will see the request pop up in clan chat and can respond with a duplicate of their own. If they don't have a duplicate of the requested card, or don't want to use their duplicates, gems can be used to complete the trade as well.

A few rules to keep things fair:

Requests have a cooldown between sends (similar to Clan Castle troop requests) - this keeps chat readable and pacing reasonable.

Only duplicates can be traded - single copies stay in your collection.

Cooldowns can be skipped with gems if you're feeling impatient. No judgment.

Trader Shop

Have duplicates stacking up that you can’t seem to trade away? Take them to the Trader Shop and exchange them for more packs - including packs with a guaranteed rarity.

Exchange rates:

2 Duplicate Cards of the same card for 1 Random Card

2 Duplicate Cards of the same card for 1 Random Elixir Card

2 Duplicate Cards of the same card for 1 Random Dark Elixir Card

2 Duplicate Cards of the same card for 1 Random Builder Base Card

3 Duplicate Cards of the same card for 1 Random Super Troop Card

Remember: you need at least 3 copies of a card to utilize these trader deals because Trader won't let you trade away your last copy. That one goes in the binder.

Rewards

Complete sets and hit milestones along the progress bar to earn rewards throughout the month.

Available from the start of the event:

Clash of Cards Decoration Your permanent access point to the Collection screen, even after the event ends. Your completed collection lives here, so show it off!



Complete card sets:

Collect all Elixir Cards : Rune of Elixir

Collect all Dark Elixir Cards : Rune of Dark Elixir

Collect all Builder Base Cards : Rune of Gold

Collect all Super Troop Cards: Legendary Chest

Collect different cards:

Collect 10 different Cards : Book of Cards Decoration

Collect 20 different Cards : 5,000 Shiny Ore

Collect 30 different Cards : 500 Glowy Ore

Collect 40 different Cards : 50 Starry Ore

Collect 50 different Cards : 2 Builder Potions

Collect 60 different Cards: Manga Fury Prince Skin (NEW!)

After the Event

On September 2nd at 08:00 AM UTC, the trading window closes, but your collection remains accessible through the Clash of Cards decoration in your village. Consider it your Reserved List: untradeable, irreplaceable, and worth way more in ten years.

Clash On!

