Clash vs Skeletons
Your Team. Your Fight.
Choose your side: Team Amethyst or Team Jade, then join millions of players pushing back the horde together.
Every battle you play, Casual or Ranked, earns Stars. Every Star helps your team expand territory, capture tiles, and fight your way toward the center of the map where the Skeleton Base awaits.
But don’t get comfortable.
The Skeletons are not just sitting around waiting to lose. They’ve got a bone to pick with you, and they’ll undo your progress if you let them!
Hold the line, push forward, and don’t give them an inch.
How to Play
Play Casual or Ranked Battles to earn Stars
Use Stars to conquer tiles on the map
Attack tiles next to your team’s territory
Capture neutral tiles easily, but be ready to fight harder for Skeleton tiles
Watch Out!
Skeletons spread every 12 hours
They can reclaim tiles your team has conquered
You can race them for control of key positions
Your Goal
Conquer tiles and push toward the center
Surround and defeat the Skeleton Base
Grab awesome rewards along the way
Rewards
Pick a Side
Join a team to unlock an exclusive Decoration
Defeat the Skeleton Base to unlock a limited-time Scenery (available until June)
Map Rewards
Some tiles contain rewards for your team
Conquer them to make rewards claimable for everyone
Leave them too long, and the Skeletons can take them back
Hidden Rewards
Some rewards are buried deeper in the map
Go find them before the Skeletons do
Your Progress
Every Star you earn matters.
Contribute Stars to help your team advance
Unlock personal rewards as you progress
Push toward team rewards together
This is bigger than one player. Bigger than one Clan.
This is Clash vs Skeletons.
Clash on!