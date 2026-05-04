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4 May 2026
Blog – Clash of Clans

Clash vs Skeletons

Your Team. Your Fight.

Choose your side: Team Amethyst or Team Jade, then join millions of players pushing back the horde together.

Every battle you play, Casual or Ranked, earns Stars. Every Star helps your team expand territory, capture tiles, and fight your way toward the center of the map where the Skeleton Base awaits.

But don’t get comfortable.

The Skeletons are not just sitting around waiting to lose. They’ve got a bone to pick with you, and they’ll undo your progress if you let them!

Hold the line, push forward, and don’t give them an inch.

How to Play

  • Play Casual or Ranked Battles to earn Stars

  • Use Stars to conquer tiles on the map

  • Attack tiles next to your team’s territory

  • Capture neutral tiles easily, but be ready to fight harder for Skeleton tiles

Watch Out!

  • Skeletons spread every 12 hours

  • They can reclaim tiles your team has conquered

  • You can race them for control of key positions

Your Goal

  • Conquer tiles and push toward the center

  • Surround and defeat the Skeleton Base 

  • Grab awesome rewards along the way

Rewards

Pick a Side

  • Join a team to unlock an exclusive Decoration

  • Defeat the Skeleton Base to unlock a limited-time Scenery (available until June)

Map Rewards

  • Some tiles contain rewards for your team

  • Conquer them to make rewards claimable for everyone

  • Leave them too long, and the Skeletons can take them back

Hidden Rewards

  • Some rewards are buried deeper in the map

  • Go find them before the Skeletons do

Your Progress

Every Star you earn matters.

  • Contribute Stars to help your team advance

  • Unlock personal rewards as you progress

  • Push toward team rewards together

This is bigger than one player. Bigger than one Clan.

This is Clash vs Skeletons.

Clash on!