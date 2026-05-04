Your Team. Your Fight.

Choose your side: Team Amethyst or Team Jade, then join millions of players pushing back the horde together.

Every battle you play, Casual or Ranked, earns Stars. Every Star helps your team expand territory, capture tiles, and fight your way toward the center of the map where the Skeleton Base awaits.

But don’t get comfortable.

The Skeletons are not just sitting around waiting to lose. They’ve got a bone to pick with you, and they’ll undo your progress if you let them!

Hold the line, push forward, and don’t give them an inch.

How to Play

Play Casual or Ranked Battles to earn Stars

Use Stars to conquer tiles on the map

Attack tiles next to your team’s territory

Capture neutral tiles easily, but be ready to fight harder for Skeleton tiles

Watch Out!

Skeletons spread every 12 hours

They can reclaim tiles your team has conquered

You can race them for control of key positions

Your Goal

Conquer tiles and push toward the center

Surround and defeat the Skeleton Base

Grab awesome rewards along the way

Rewards

Pick a Side

Join a team to unlock an exclusive Decoration

Defeat the Skeleton Base to unlock a limited-time Scenery (available until June)

Map Rewards

Some tiles contain rewards for your team

Conquer them to make rewards claimable for everyone

Leave them too long, and the Skeletons can take them back

Hidden Rewards

Some rewards are buried deeper in the map

Go find them before the Skeletons do

Your Progress

Every Star you earn matters.

Contribute Stars to help your team advance

Unlock personal rewards as you progress

Push toward team rewards together

This is bigger than one player. Bigger than one Clan.

This is Clash vs Skeletons.

Clash on!