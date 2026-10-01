Two worlds. One book. Infinite portals.

The Cosmic Curse returns... with portals! A reality-bending battle spans galaxies and twists villages in this cataclysmic Clash-O-Ween season! Unlock new Equipment and temporary troops as awesome events invade your dimension all season long. Put your village's mightiest warriors at the heart of an interstellar showdown with new Hero Skins, and explore a mashed-up village caught between scrambled dimensions with the Cosmic Portals Scenery. Clash-O-Ween has never been this nuts!

October 1-31: Cosmic Curse: Portal Panic goes live across the village. Portals cracking open, dimensions colliding, spooky mayhem guaranteed all month long. First one through the cracks is the all-new temporary troop: Totem Thrower, and he doesn't do subtle. He'll rattle your bones with rocks from range until, out of nowhere, he hurls a cursed totem that stuns nearby defenses and drops a decoy right on top of them.

Totem Thrower:

High DPS at 6 tiles range, and he can target anything on the ground.

His first attack, and every 4th attack after that, throws a totem instead of a rock, stunning nearby defenses and summoning a Tiny Totem where it lands.

Tiny Totems are stationary, tanky, and built to take the hit for your army, soaking damage before they crumble away on their own. Both air and ground defenses can target them, and they're also losing health passively the whole time, so they'll self-destruct eventually even if nobody touches them.

October 1-31: Gold Pass. Unlock rewards, boost your progress, and claim this season's exclusive Hero Skin: Shroud Queen. Terrifyingly beautiful, beautifully terrifying, and everything else about her? Shrouded in mystery (Ghost Champion is this month's alternate skin option).

October 1-11: October Clan War League. Time to conjure some chaos. Wage war against a coven of seven other Clans in 15v15 or 30v30. No crashing the ritual, no uninvited spirits, just your Clan against theirs for glory and loot!

October 1-5: Battle Options, The First Curse. Town Hall 6 and up gets to pick their poison mid-attack: Clash-O-Ween temporary troops or resources. Choose wisely!

October 3-31: Cosmic Portals XL Scenery. No way is the right way, and every way in between is dubious too. Cosmic portals have opened up whole worlds of trouble. This twisted village is the handiwork of irresponsible Goblins and the grounds for a battle that decides the fate of the cosmos.

October 5-31: Savage King. Vengeful. Ravenous. This king is known by many names across the cosmos, but when portal-crazed Goblins twisted his kingdom, he turned Savage!

October 6-13: October Challenge Level: Portal Challenge. Test out the new Portal Pendant Equipment and the season's temp troops in this month's spooky Challenge Level. Open to every Town Hall.

October 7-31: Nasty Prince. It's hard to be a good guy when your job is destroying planets. No peepers needed, portals are his eyes across the cosmos. But without his trusty Portal Pendant, Nasty Prince must use the bloom of his lantern to navigate the stars.

October 7-8: Totem Thrower Mass Troop Event. 50 Totem Throwers show up to toss you a hand, free of charge. Town Hall 10 and up, one day only.

October 8-25: Portal Panic Medal Event. Sour Elixir portals have mashed up worlds! Help Builder Imp get home by collecting Sour Elixir in battles to fill his Sour Elixir Fountain, unlocking rewards, temporary troops, and Rift Medals as you go. Spend those Rift Medals in the Trader Shop to claim the new Portal Pendant Equipment. Town Hall 6 and up. And remember: the Trader Shop stays open through October 27, so don't ghost it before you've spent everything.

One more thing:. There's a rumor drifting through the portals that if enough Chiefs keep their streaks alive, Star Bonus might start seeing double. Unconfirmed. Suspicious. Worth finding out…

October 9-31: Terror Champion. Fear is a language understood across the universe… at least according to the weird portal monster she's teamed up with. Harness it, be its champion, and villages will fold at your feet.

October 10-17: Treasure Hunt Event. Town Hall 3 and up. A little grave digging for treasure never hurt anybody… The dead don't feel a thing. Probably.

October 11-31: Behemoth Duke. There's a fire in his gullet that burns with one purpose: Anarchy! Behemoths don't care about cosmic events or pendants, they just want to crush anything that blinks as they crawl across the galaxies. It makes for some serious arm-gains. Leg days are for inferior beings governed by gravity.

October 12-14: Resource Collector Boosts. Your collectors work like the undead for two days: tireless and 4x as productive. Town Hall 8 and up.

October 13-31: Spider Warden. The question crawls on: Is he more warden or arachnid? In truth, he is a spider who dreamt he was a Hero and loved it. But now the dream is over, and the spider is awake. Six limbs spin webs and spells, and six eyes study just as many tomes. There's nothing Spider Warden can't do… except chug bug spray.

October 15: Cosmic Curse 2025 Cosmetics Return. Last year's original Cosmic Curse cosmetics rise from the grave for a second run, back for anyone who missed them the first time.

October 16-31: Cosmic Streak Community Event. An all-new Community Event appears on October 15, with a countdown. Attack a base at least once a day for 7 days straight. Home Village, Builder Base, anything counts. Complete the run for a set of rewards capped off with an exclusive base decoration. Don't break your streak, or you'll miss out! But if we hit the community's participation goals along the way, everyone who finishes the streak unlocks something extra. Claim your rewards by November 1 before they vanish into the void!

October 17-21: Battle Options, The Second Curse. Town Hall 6 and up can choose between Clash-O-Ween temporary troops or Sour Elixir mid-attack. Handy if you're racing to stock up before the Medal Event wraps on October 25!

October 20-25: Portal Pendant Equipment Boost. Portal Pendant, the new Epic Equipment for Minion Prince, is boosted to its maximum level for five days before the Medal Event wraps on October 25. Town Hall 9 and up.

October 22-28: October Clan Games. Complete tasks with your Clan for spooky rewards. No tricks, all treats!

October 26-28: Resource Collector Boosts. One last harvest before Halloween hits. 4x resources for two days. Town Hall 8 and up.

Those portals aren't closing themselves, Chief. Get out there, mop up what you can, and don't let those Goblins have the last laugh.

Clash On!