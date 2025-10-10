You’ve seen them, right? Those cosmic creeps floating in the sky? Well, it’s time to fight back with the loudest rock concert ever heard. Charge up Metal Wizard’s Boom Box and blast our unwelcome visitors away in a totally rocked out Medal Event!

I Want In!

The Cosmic Rock Medal Event is available to players with Town Hall 6 or above.

When?

Event starts:

October 10th, 8am UTC



Event ends:

November 1st, 8am UTC