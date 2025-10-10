Cosmic Rock Medal Event!
You’ve seen them, right? Those cosmic creeps floating in the sky? Well, it’s time to fight back with the loudest rock concert ever heard. Charge up Metal Wizard’s Boom Box and blast our unwelcome visitors away in a totally rocked out Medal Event!
I Want In!
The Cosmic Rock Medal Event is available to players with Town Hall 6 or above.
When?
Event starts:
October 10th, 8am UTC
Event ends:
November 1st, 8am UTC
After the event ends on November 1st you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event Building for two more days, until November 3rd at 8 AM UTC.
Event Building: Boom Box
Metal Wizard’s pride and joy. So powerful, it can only be charged with pure cosmic energy! Complete the event track and unlock this gnarly Decoration. Don’t worry, we’re pretty sure Builder’s Apprentice will still sleep through the noise.
Gameplay Twist: Meteor Mayhem!
Eternal Warden is raining Meteors down on Villages, but that won't stop the music!
Meteors are striking and disabling 3 random Defenses at the start of battle, but it’s not all good news for attackers. Those Meteorites are the only way to get Cosmic Shard event currency, but they will explode when destroyed. So watch out!
Don’t worry, these Meteors won’t show up in competitive modes.
New Minion Prince Epic Equipment: Meteor Staff!
A Meteor Staff fell out of the sky, and Trader got his mitts on it. Its wielder can summon Meteors in battle to destroy the nearest Defense. Upgrade it to increase the damage and cadence of Meteor strikes.
New Temporary Troop: Meteor Golem!
Awakened by the Cursed Tome, these bulky brutes may look mean, but they really just love to rock! Unlock Meteor Golem as a temporary Troop and unleash them throughout the event.
Meteor Golem consists of twin Meteormites that throw each at the closest target before recombining for more destruction!
Meteormites will either attack a nearby target or look for another Meteormite to form a Meteor Golem.
Meteormites can jump over Walls but Meteor Golems cannot
Cloned Meteormites cannot merge to form more Meteor Golems (Clone Spell)
Old Friends Are Back: Returning Temporary Troops
Lavaloon, Barcher, and Ice Minion are back. But this time, they come with a few balance changes:
Lavaloon:
Increase housing space from 23 to 35
Barcher:
Buff rage effect from 70% to 100% boost
Ice Minion:
Increase freeze duration for Town Hall 11-17 from 2.5 seconds to 2.7 seconds
Event Resources
Cosmic Shards
These shiny beauties can be found inside fallen Meteorites. They work as a great power source for Metal Wizard’s Boom Box.
Rock Medals
That Boom Box is producing some hits! Earn Rock Medals by pumping Cosmic Shards into the event track and give them to Trader for rewards. Who would have known he was a fan of rock and roll? 🎵
Event Decorations
Super Decoration: Cursed Tome
The reason all this cosmic chaos is going down! Unlock the Cursed Tome from the Trader Shop and keep this sinister souvenir in your Village.
Decoration: Cosmic Lantern
Eternal Warden used this lantern to find our world through the cosmos. Why not unlock it for your Village? I’m sure he won’t miss it.