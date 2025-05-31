Heroism is history in this crooked Season where stylish but shady Heroes clash for smuggled loot! An age of mischief and mayhem has come to Clash!





Here’s what the Dark Days will bring:





June 1-30: Gold Pass is available! Make it a Season to remember with the Showtime Champion Hero Skin and additional rewards.





June 1-30: If you have the classic Default Scenery, you may notice that something about the place has gotten a little bit… darker!





June 1-9: In this special Controllable Hero Season Challenge, explore the murky streets of Dark Days city and earn rewards!





June 1-11: It’s Clan War Leagues time! Prove your Clan is the best of the best, again!





June 3-30: The Dark Days Scenery is here! Transform your Village into a crooked cityscape where the world’s greatest makers of mischief make a living.





June 5-30: Dark Days Villain…erm, “Hero” Skins turn up to cause a scene!





June 8-16: Run rampant in our second Season Challenge and unleash the new Dark Crown Equipment in battle!





June 10-30: In the Dark Deal Medal Event, do business with a shady Hero and get Debt Collector temporary Troops added to your army. They loot twice as much as regular Goblins. Resource Storage Buildings have locked down a totally new look for the rest of the Season too!





June 18-30: A melodic Super Deco arrives, and it has some “key” features!





June 19-26: Of course, the Goblin Builder shows up in a Season like this! He’ll help with building in exchange for Gems.





June 22-28: Clan Games return! Prove you’re just as strong as the Strongman!





Think you’ve got what it takes to make it big in these Dark Days, Chief? Time to prove it!



