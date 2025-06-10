In this town, you’ve got to shake some shady hands to make it big! Make a Dark Deal with the Grand Godfather in this unique Medal Event and unleash Debt Collector temporary Troops in battle!

I Want In!

The Dark Deal Medal Event is available to players with Town Hall 6 or above.



When?

Event starts:

June 10th, 8am UTC



Event ends:

July 1st, 8am UTC