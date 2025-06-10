Dark Days Medal Event!
Dark Days Medal Event info!
In this town, you’ve got to shake some shady hands to make it big! Make a Dark Deal with the Grand Godfather in this unique Medal Event and unleash Debt Collector temporary Troops in battle!
I Want In!
The Dark Deal Medal Event is available to players with Town Hall 6 or above.
When?
Event starts:
June 10th, 8am UTC
Event ends:
July 1st, 8am UTC
After the event ends on July 1st, you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event Building for two more days, until July 3rd, 8 AM UTC.
New Temporary Troop: Debt Collector
Welcome the crooked underlings of the Grand Godfather to your army — the Debt Collectors!
They loot twice as much resources as regular Goblins
10 Debt Collectors will be added to your army by default throughout the Medal Event
Additional loot stolen is not removed from enemy storages. Instead, it is generated by the Debt Collectors themselves.
They’ve got a talent for cracking Vaults… oh yes, Storage Vaults!
Resource Storages are Vaults?
That’s right! Villages everywhere have swapped their Gold and Elixir Storages for airtight Vaults. Debt Collectors will make these a big priority in attacks!
Event Resources!
Goblin Cash
The most prized resource in all of Dark Days city! Keep your end of the Dark Deal by looting Goblin Cash in attacks and keep the Grand Godfather happy.
Mischief Medals
A currency peddled by only the most crooked makers of mischief! Progress the Medal Event reward track by collecting Goblin Cash and earn Mischief Medals to spend at the Trader Shop.
New Minion Prince Hero Equipment: Dark Crown
This powerful old trinket was found in an old evidence locker!
The Dark Crown boosts the Minion Prince's health and power a total of 3 times when friendly Troops are defeated.
New Decoration!
As always, keep an eye out for special Decorations that you can obtain throughout the event!
Loot Runners Community Event!
The Loot Runners Community Event will run alongside the Dark Deal Medal Event, and end July 1, 8am UTC. The top 50 global players that loot the largest amount of Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir by the end of the event will earn 300 Starry Ore!
Check out the Looter Runners Leaderboard to see how the world’s top looters are stacking up. The Loot Runners Leaderboard updates every 30 minutes. Deploy enough Debt Collectors this Season and maybe you’ll join the infamous ranks!
See you on the streets, Chief. The Dark Deal is on!