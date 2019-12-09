Town Hall 13 has arrived! This is the biggest update to Clash of Clans this year and it’s been worth the wait! Not only is Town Hall 13 the newest feature with a new signature defense to protect your Village, this update also introduces the first brand new Hero since Town Hall 11: The Royal Champion. She’s battle-ready, she’s mean, and her Seeking Shield ability will rain destruction on her foes. Town Hall 13 also brings a brand new defense, the Scattershot; a projectile that breaks apart on impact dealing additional damage to units behind its target. A new kind of Siege Machine, the Siege Barracks, brings a new mechanic to this unique kind of offensive unit. Finally, for Town Hall 12 and above we’re introducing a brand new Troop: the Yeti. But that’s not all. Below are the full patch notes for this update. Welcome to Town Hall 13...Clash of Clans has never been more exciting!
Town Hall 13 is a brand new level for players to upgrade to after Town Hall 12. This new endgame feature adds more content for Clashers to upgrade. New defense levels, new troop levels, new Hero, and a new Siege Machine.
In Clashland, the winters are cold. Frost covers the lands in a fine diamond dust while villagers huddle for warmth deep in their hovels. Fortunately, new Dark Elixir technologies have wrought a new breakthrough: the Giga Inferno. Town Hall 13’s signature defense takes on a different twist than its Town Hall 12 predecessor. The Giga Inferno is ready to roast any attackers who dare approach its searing proximity.
The Giga Inferno has 5 upgradeable levels, each delivering more devastation than the previous level. But it’s at level 3 where the Giga Inferno shines. When Town Hall 13 reaches 0 Hit Points, the Giga Inferno will explode in a devastating blast of damage that delivers a powerful freezing blast (don’t ask how that works) that temporarily slows down any enemies within its range. Not even the Grand Warden’s Eternal Tome grants immunity to the slowdown effect of the Giga Inferno’s blast.
Commander of the royal armies, the Royal Champion is as fierce as a winter storm and equally as fearless. The Royal Champion is the newest Hero that unlocks at Town Hall 13, bringing the total number of Heroes to 4. Upgraded with Dark Elixir, the Royal Champion brings an interesting and exciting new strategy to Clash of Clans.
As a tactical warrior, she is able to hop over walls and drive her powerful spear into her chosen targets: Defenses. However, it’s her Seeking Shield ability that is truly destructive. With a mighty heave, the Royal Champion hurls her shield across the battlefield and will target the 4 nearest defenses, regardless of range, and will deal damage.
Get ready to unleash her fury!
Royal Champion Stats
Level 1 Cost: 120,000 Dark Elixir
Favorite Target: Defenses
Damage Type: Single Target
Targets: Ground & Air
Movement Speed: 24
Is it a catapult or a trebuchet? Nay, it is neither and superior to both. The Scattershot is a brand new defense at Town Hall 13 and will be an interesting thorn in the side of the Bat Spell. Able to target both ground and air attacks, the Scattershot will fling its projectile of loosely-tied rocks at its target. However, upon impact the bundle will break apart causing additional damage in a cone-shaped blast to the units behind the initial target.
Range: 3-10 Tiles
Damage Type: Area Splash
Targets: Ground & Air
Favorite Target: Any
How the Siege Barracks are able to gracefully parachute down with so many Troops inside is a mystery better left unsolved. The Siege Barracks deploy anywhere you can deploy your Clan Castle Troops normally, outside the boundaries of the defending Village. Although the Siege Barracks don’t drive or fly towards the Town Hall or a defensive structure like the other Siege Machines do, the Siege Barracks come pre-loaded with a number of Troops already embarked alongside your Clan Castle Troops. When the Siege Barracks land, the pre-loaded Troops will begin to disembark while the Hit Point bar slowly ticks down to zero. Once the Siege Barracks’ Hit Points are gone, it will break apart and deploy the Clan Castle Troops you placed inside, although you can manually destroy the Siege Barracks to deploy the Clan Castle Troops earlier.
Housing Space: 1
Movement Speed: 0
Adorably frosty, and frostily furry-ous, the Yeti is a brand new Troop that unlocks at Town Hall 12 when you upgrade your Barracks. This wild-maned wonder lumbers towards its targets and packs a mighty punch in those paws. But on his back, the Yeti carries a basket of Yetimites that he cares for in the cold peaks of the mountains. When the Yeti takes damage, his Yetimite friends will hop from their cozy wicker sanctuary and seek retribution. When the Yeti’s Hit Points reach zero, the remaining Yetimites break free and will swarm the enemy as they perform untold acts of mischief like hopping over Walls to deal damage or leave everyone’s shoelaces untied.
Favorite Target: Any
Damage Type: Single Target
Targets: Ground
Housing Space: 18
Movement Speed 12
Yetimites
Favorite Target: Defenses (Damage x4)
Damage Type: Area Splash
Targets: Ground & Air
Movement Speed: 24
Upgrading to Town Hall 13 also brings a bevy of new levels to your Village. Because the theme of Town Hall 13 is “Dark Elixir and Ice” all of the Defenses and Buildings have been given a suitably frost makeover when you upgrade them at Town Hall 13. But it’s not just your Defenses that get an upgrade! When you upgrade your Laboratory to Level 14, several Troops can be upgraded to new levels as well!
Defenses
Eagle Artillery Level 4
Inferno Tower Level 7
Wizard Tower Level 12
X-Bow Level 7
Air Defense Level 11
Hidden Tesla Level 11
Cannon Level 18
Walls Level 14 (only 100x pieces can be upgraded to Level 14, though)
Traps
Seeking Air Mine level 4
Giant Bomb level 6
Air Bomb level 7
Bomb level 9
Buildings
Siege Workshop Level 4
Barracks Level 14
Dark Elixir Storage level 8
Gold Storage Level 14
Elixir Storage Level 14
Clan Castle Level 9
Laboratory Level 11
Heroes
Barbarian King level 70 (Iron First ability gets new level 14)
Archer Queen level 70 (Royal Cloak ability gets level 14)
Grand Warden can now be upgraded to level 50 (Eternal Tome up to level 10, Life Aura up to level 40)
Troops
Wall Breaker level 9
Balloon level 9
Dragon level 8
Miner level 7
Electro Dragon level 4
Hog Rider level 10
Bowler level 5
Healer level 6
Spells
Healing level 8
Jump level 4
Skeleton level 7
Hero Abilities
Heroes will now automatically try and save themselves and use their Ability if they take damage that would kill them and the ability is available to be used. This new feature can be disabled in More Settings.
Home Village
We have resize Army Camps and Siege Workshop to 4x4, and Laboratory to 3x3 to free some space in the Village.
General User Interface
Village preview in profile is back! Tap the Town Hall Icon in the profile.
When choosing war members you can now see Clan mate's town hall levels in all war types (as long as they have logged in since the update)
When signing up for War League if you close and re-open the choose members screen it will remember your previously selected war size.
Rows of walls can now be upgraded simultaneously if the combined price is not greater than your maximum resource cap.
Skins & Decorations
Decorations can now be placed on the outer edges of the map.
It is no longer necessary to place decorations in every layout. For example it's possible to have a decoration only in the Home Village layout but not in the War Base layout.
Warden shoot effect starts closer to the staff than stomach
Clan Perks
Reaching Clan level 8 now enables Clan members to donate 2 Spells instead of 1
All existing troop donation limits have been increased by 1
Buildings and Traps
Increased storage capacity of level 13 Gold Storages and Elixir Storages by 500000
Increased Multi Mortar damage by 10% across the board in Home Village
Reduced Spring Trap ejected housing space:
Level 1: 15 → 10
Level 2: 16 → 12
Level 3: 17 → 14
Level 4: 18 → 16
Level 5: 19 → 18
Troops and Heroes
Increase Giant level 8/9 HP from 1480/1660 to 1500/1850
Increase Miner level 6 HP from 870 to 900
Decrease Lava Hound explode radius from 5 tiles to 3.5 tiles
Add death damage of 1000/1200/1400 for level 1/2/3 Battle Blimp
Increase Valkyrie level 7 HP from 1400 to 1450
Make Grand Warden a bit less likely to follow Lava Hounds
Decrease troop healing of Level 5 Healer from 80 to 72
Increase hero healing of Level 5 Healer from 44 to 48
Loot
Increased the maximum amount of Elixir/Gold that can be looted from TH12 player storages by 50 000
Increased the maximum amount of Dark Elixir that can be looted from TH12 player storages by 500
Spells
Change Skeleton spawning frequency to 1 skeleton per second after the initial spawns for all Skeleton spell levels
Increase cost of Haste spell level 2-5 from 85/90/95/100 to 100/120/140/160
Added ability for Clans to set a minimum Town Hall level requirement to join (similar to Trophy requirements;
Prompt players if they still want to receive invites after they've rejected a number of invite;
Added possibility to toggle receiving invitations on in the Clan search screen;
Added Clan badges to the "Find new members" list;
Added "View Clan" button to Clan invitations;
Added notification bubble when player has received maximum amount of clan invitations;
Ongoing improvements to both suggested Clan and member models.
Fix for a crash caused by broken deep links for layout sharing
Fix bug in the case where if any Wall is destroyed all units who are attacking Wall will retarget immediately. Now they will retarget only after finishing their hit (Fixes issues with Battle Machine and P.E.K.K.A attacking Walls and doing no damage in Builder Base);
Force retarget for Grand Warden if he's attacking a Wall and his group has died;
Improve attack position evaluation by checking if the target is reachable before reaching the path end (should improve AI of many ground troops, but especially Battle Machine.)