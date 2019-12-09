Town Hall 13 is a brand new level for players to upgrade to after Town Hall 12. This new endgame feature adds more content for Clashers to upgrade. New defense levels, new troop levels, new Hero, and a new Siege Machine.



In Clashland, the winters are cold. Frost covers the lands in a fine diamond dust while villagers huddle for warmth deep in their hovels. Fortunately, new Dark Elixir technologies have wrought a new breakthrough: the Giga Inferno. Town Hall 13’s signature defense takes on a different twist than its Town Hall 12 predecessor. The Giga Inferno is ready to roast any attackers who dare approach its searing proximity.



The Giga Inferno has 5 upgradeable levels, each delivering more devastation than the previous level. But it’s at level 3 where the Giga Inferno shines. When Town Hall 13 reaches 0 Hit Points, the Giga Inferno will explode in a devastating blast of damage that delivers a powerful freezing blast (don’t ask how that works) that temporarily slows down any enemies within its range. Not even the Grand Warden’s Eternal Tome grants immunity to the slowdown effect of the Giga Inferno’s blast.

