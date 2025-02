Hey Chief, following up on our announcement regarding frequent ban waves, we're here to share that a new one is upon us.

As mentioned before, we're targeting bot accounts, which are used to gain an unfair advantage in the game. That said, we’re permanently banning all accounts identified as bots. Players utilizing third-party software will also be permanently banned.



We'll keep sharing updates regarding our efforts to keep Clash of Clans safe and fair for everyone.

-The Clash of Clans Team