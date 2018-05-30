Over the coming days, we will be sharing details on what this update will contain along with developer videos and gameplay footage. But one thing at a time...

Today's announcement is focusing on the Town Hall itself and how Town Hall 12 is a departure from how we've done previous Town Hall upgrades.

The Giga Tesla!

When you upgrade to Town Hall 12, the Town Hall itself is now a defensive structure capable of defending itself. If an opponent so much as scratches the paint, the Giga Tesla will emerge. The bigger brother of the Tesla family of defenses, the Giga Tesla fires beams of electricity at its attackers, doing lots of damage in retaliation for ruining its pristine paint palate.

Giga Evolution

You didn't think simply upgrading to Town Hall 12 was the end of your journey did you? Once you upgrade to Town Hall 12, as we mentioned, you'll gain access to the Giga Tesla weapon. However, like all defensive structures in Clash of Clans, it can be upgraded. Yes, the Town Hall weapon CAN be upgraded! The Giga Tesla will have 5 upgrade levels available. Each level increases how many opponents the Giga Tesla can target, up to a maximum of 4.

Giga Explosion

Once your Giga Tesla is upgraded to its 5th level, you'll unlock the Giga Tesla's final ability: the Town Hall itself turns into a massive bomb doing blast damage to surrounding opponents. This last ditch attempt to eradicate your foes is your Town Hall's way of giving a final salute before taking as many troops with it as possible.



Town Hall 12 is just the tip of the iceberg in our Summer 2018 update. We'll be sharing more previews over the coming days, with many more surprises, quality of life changes, and why this update is the biggest update to the Home Village in the couple years!



Stay tuned for more previews!

- The Clash of Clans Team

