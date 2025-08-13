

Assemble your Clan, the Clan Rush Event is back! This time, you’ll be collecting Dark Elixir and contributing a sweet new resource, Pop Elixir!

Contribute Pop Elixir with your Clanmates to Frank’s Soda Stand and unlock shared rewards—including a Clash-A-Rama Scenery!

I Want In!

The Hero Rush Clan Event is available to players with Town Hall 7 or above.

When?

Event starts:

August 13th, 8am UTC



Event ends:

August 20th, 8am UTC

Get Dark Elixir—Attack Heroes!



Claiming resources from Collectors and the Loot Cart is a great way to get Dark Elixir, but taking down Heroes in attacks is even better! Target Elixir Storages and those Pop-guzzling Heroes in attacks. Heroes at higher levels will drop more Dark Elixir when defeated, so get out there and do your Village proud!

Unlimited Heroes



The Unlimited Heroes Event will be running alongside the Hero Rush Event. Get ready to unleash non-stop Heroic action, even while they’re upgrading!



Event Resource: Pop Elixir

Mysterious, sweet-tasting Pop Elixir has made its way into Dark Elixir Storages. Collect Dark Elixir from attacks, collectors, and the Loot Cart, and you'll get the same amount in Pop Elixir.

Contribute Pop Elixir with your Clan to Frank’s Soda Stand and earn shared rewards. I’m sure Frank will appreciate it too!

Event Boost!

At a certain time during the Event, the amount of Pop Elixir you earn for collecting Dark Elixir will be boosted. Meaning, you’ll receive greater than a 1:1 conversion of Dark Elixir to Pop Elixir. Keep an eye out during the Event to see when the boost is active. This will help your Clan progress the reward track much faster!