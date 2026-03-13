Eyes on the skies, Chiefs! The Clan Rush Event is back! This time, it’s all about Duke’s Dragons - They're melting village gold!

Collect Gold with your Clan from Home Village battles, Clan War Attacks, Single Player attacks, collectors, and the Loot Cart to fill your storages and contribute Molten Gold. Use Dragon Duke to earn more Molten Gold, and complete the track to unlock a 3x3 Electro Dragon Statue decoration!

I Want In!

The Clan Rush Event is available to players with Town Hall 6 or above.

When?

Event starts:

March 13th, 08:00 AM UTC



Event ends:

March 20th, 08:00 AM UTC

After the event ends on March 20th you can still access the event building for one more day to claim rewards, until March 21st at 08:00 AM UTC.

A Glittering Hoard !

Gold. Beautiful, shiny, storage-busting Gold. Dragon Rush is all about raiding your enemies and making off with as much Gold as you can carry. Every Gold coin you grab from battles, Single Player attacks, Collectors, and even the Loot Cart melts down into Molten Gold for your Clan. This event is pure Gold fever, Chief, and the only cure is collecting more.

Event Resource: Molten Gold

All that Gold your Clan collects does not just sit there looking pretty. It melts down into Molten Gold, the blazing hot event resource that powers your Clan Rush progress. The more Molten Gold you pour in, the closer your Clan gets to reforging it into a glorious decoration.

Unleash the Dragon Duke

Want even more Molten Gold? Bring the heat with Dragon Duke. When you use him in your attacks, you earn extra Molten Gold from the Gold you collect. That means bigger melts, faster progress, and more treasure poured straight into your Clan’s forge. If you are going to rush for Gold, Chief, you might as well do it with a dragon.

Event Boost!

On March 19th, the amount of Molten Gold you earn per looted Gold will be boosted clan wide!

Rewards: Electro Dragon Statue and More!

Contribute Molten Gold with your Clan to unlock Chests and Clan Castle Cake on the reward track. Complete the event to unlock the Electro Dragon Statue 3x3 deco.

Claiming Rewards

To claim your rewards, you must:

Be in a Clan

Make at least one contribution to your current Clan during the event

Collect your rewards within 1 day of the event ending

Switching Clans

You can switch Clans while the Clan Rush Event is running, even if you contributed to a previous Clan's reward track. You can participate with your new Clan as long as they have less than 100 contributors.

You will only earn rewards from the Clan you are in when the event ends, so long as you’ve made at least one contribution in the Clan.

