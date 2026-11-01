Builder has been faced with a mountain of work and only so much hammering in his arms, so he did the sensible thing: he summoned backup.

Now help has arrived, and Hammer Jam is ON! Get ready for cheaper upgrades, shorter timers, and boosted Resource Collectors across the board. That upgrade list is looking a little less terrifying already.

What Is Hammer Jam?

Hammer Jam is a limited-time event that makes eligible upgrades faster and cheaper. Whether you’re working through your first few Town Hall levels or tackling a particularly expensive upgrade list, you can make more progress with less waiting and fewer resources.

All Town Halls 3 and up can take part in Hammer Jam!

Half the Cost, Half the Time

During Hammer Jam, eligible upgrades receive two reductions:

50% lower resource costs, so your resources go further

50% shorter upgrade times, so you can get through your upgrade list faster

The discounts cover eligible upgrades that use Gold, Elixir, or Dark Elixir. The Forge also gets a 50% reduction in resource costs and crafting time.

For example, an eligible upgrade that normally costs 4,000,000 Gold and takes four days would cost 2,000,000 Gold and take two days during Hammer Jam. Same upgrade. Considerably smaller bill.

Important: Supercharges and Crafted Defenses are excluded from the time and cost reductions, and the discounts and boosts apply only to your Home Village. Builder Base and Clan Capital are sitting this one out.

More Resources to Keep You Going

Cheaper upgrades still need resources. Good thing Hammer Jam gives your Resource Collectors a boost, too!

Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir collectors get:

2x production, generating resources at twice their normal rate

2x capacity, letting them hold twice as much before they fill up

Remember to collect regularly. Extra capacity gives you more room, but a full collector still stops producing. Keep those resources moving from your collectors into your next upgrade.

Make Every Hammer Count

A little planning can help you get more out of Hammer Jam:

Pick your priorities. Check which eligible upgrades you want to tackle first, especially the expensive ones you’ve been putting off

Keep your Builders busy. Shorter upgrade times mean they’ll be ready for their next job sooner

Check in on your resources. Collect regularly and plan your next upgrade so you’re ready when a Builder becomes available

When Does Hammer Jam End?

Hammer Jam runs from November 1 at 08:00 UTC until November 16 at 08:00 UTC. Get upgrading before the discounts end!

Next Up: Treasure Hunt!

Keep climbing, Chief! After Hammer Jam, Treasure Hunt gives players at Town Hall 3–17 some extra help catching up on the road to the new Town Hall release.

It runs from November 16 at 08:00 UTC until November 23 at 08:00 UTC.

For now, put that backup to work, Chief. Those upgrades won’t hammer themselves.

Clash On!