When a giant meteor is fast approaching, doomsday chaos takes hold!

November 1-11: Clan War Leagues are in session!

November 1-17: Hammer Jam returns! Enjoy 50% off upgrade timers and a 2x boost to Resource Collector capacities and production. Supercharges and Crafted Defenses are not included.

November 1-17: Meteor Obstacles are falling into your Village! Clear them for a chance at Ores.

November 1-30: Goblin Builder and Goblin Researcher return to your Village.

November 1-30: Ruined Kingdom War Scenery is available in the Shop.

November 3-30: Wasteland Scenery takes to the skies… and the Shop.

November 6-30: Wasteland Hero Skins start showing up in the Shop.

November 8-17: Meteor Observer building appears outside your Village. Interact with it to get updates on the big incoming rock!

November 10-14: 4x Star Bonus Event!

November 15-30: A fortune telling Super Decoration appears in the Shop.

November 20-27: Spotlight Event & Event Pass arrive, and it’s boundary breaking. Unleash Super Wall Breakers!

November 22-28: Clan Games begin!