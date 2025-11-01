HAMMER JAM Kickstarts the November Season!
Hammer Jam Makes an Impact!
Wielding a mysterious Meteorite Hammer, Builder is making upgrades faster and cheaper. That’s right, starting NOW, Hammer Jam is ON!
ALL Town Hall levels can take part in Hammer Jam!
50% time and cost reduction - Not including Supercharges or Crafted Defenses
2x boost to Resource Collector capacities and production
Hammer Jam ends November 17. So get upgrading now!
Welcome to the Wastelands Season
When a giant meteor is fast approaching, doomsday chaos takes hold!
November 1-11: Clan War Leagues are in session!
November 1-17: Hammer Jam returns! Enjoy 50% off upgrade timers and a 2x boost to Resource Collector capacities and production. Supercharges and Crafted Defenses are not included.
November 1-17: Meteor Obstacles are falling into your Village! Clear them for a chance at Ores.
November 1-30: Goblin Builder and Goblin Researcher return to your Village.
November 1-30: Ruined Kingdom War Scenery is available in the Shop.
November 3-30: Wasteland Scenery takes to the skies… and the Shop.
November 6-30: Wasteland Hero Skins start showing up in the Shop.
November 8-17: Meteor Observer building appears outside your Village. Interact with it to get updates on the big incoming rock!
November 10-14: 4x Star Bonus Event!
November 15-30: A fortune telling Super Decoration appears in the Shop.
November 20-27: Spotlight Event & Event Pass arrive, and it’s boundary breaking. Unleash Super Wall Breakers!
November 22-28: Clan Games begin!
November 28: Treasure Hunt returns for five days!