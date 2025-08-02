It’s official, Clash of Clans is now a teenager. But rather than start a rebellious streak, let’s take some time to reflect on our journey so far.

And what an incredible journey it’s been! From the early days when Walls required build time and Town Hall 8 was considered the endgame, all the way to Clash Anytime and Cookbook Recipes, making the most fun and rewarding game for our community has always been our biggest priority.

But what’s our secret sauce? After all this time, why is Clash of Clans still considered one of the best mobile games around? Well, it’s you!

New Defenses and Troops are cool, but the real Hero of the battlefield is our amazing community! Your passion and feedback doesn't just shape our game today, it helps build its future. Every time you let a Hog Rider loose in battle, take part in an ongoing Event, or interact with our social media, you’re making Clash better!

And hey! Without you guys battling amongst yourselves for ultimate glory, the World of Clash would be a very quiet and peaceful place… and how sad would that be?!

Thank you, Chief! And here’s to 1300 more years of Clash!



Clash On!

- Clash of Clans Team