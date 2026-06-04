The village has gone Plus Ultra! M.E.C.H.A has returned (No, it's not red. Yes we know that would make it three times faster. Stop asking). Broom Witch is back; wind in her hair; cat on her shoulder; Town Hall in her sights. Archer Queen has acquired an arrow so big it's getting its own opening sequence. And somewhere off-screen, a Lucky Cat is powering up for a reveal that we can only assume will take six episodes.

Welcome to the Anime Fury Medal Event! Battle, collect, and shout your attacks out loud on the way to powerful rewards and awesome cosmetics. Believe it!

You are already participating!

NANI?! The Anime Fury Medal Event is available to players at Town Hall 6 and above.

When?

Event starts: June 4 at 08:00 UTC

Event ends: June 15 at 08:00 UTC

After the event ends, you can still access the Trader's Event tab and the Event Building for two more days, until June 17 at 08:00 UTC. Don't fumble your training arc.

Event Resources:

Lucky Coins

Found scattered across enemy villages during the event. Destroy the designated buildings to collect them and progress the Event Track. The more you battle, the more Meow Medals you unlock - All according to keikaku.

Translator's note: keikaku means plan.

Meow Medals

Earn Meow Medals by progressing through the Event Track. Spend them in the Trader Shop on powerful rewards, including a brand-new Epic Equipment and the Fury Figurine Super Decoration to ever bring good fortune to a Town Hall.

Temp Troops Return!

Two familiar silhouettes are back, because the sequel is canonically better:

M.E.C.H.A - White paint, blue trim, yellow V-fin. Targets defenses above all else and does 20x damage to walls. Somewhere a Chief is calling it the white devil.

Broom Witch - Flies fast, holds a deeply personal grudge against Wizard Towers, and spawns Witch Spirits the moment she takes a hit (and those Spirits hit four times harder than she does). Unaffiliated with any specific delivery service.

Both return as spotlight troops during the Anime Fury Medal Event.

Event Building: Lucky Cat

A round cat waddled into the village and declared itself a lucky god. Barbarian says it's a yokai. Barbarian also eats rocks. Anyway, it demanded Lucky Coins as tribute and promised luck in return, then asked if we had any manjuu. We do not have manjuu. We have Lucky Coins. Apparently that's good enough.

Trader Shop

So... you're approaching the counter? Instead of running away, you're coming right to us?

Earn rewards through the Event Track and spend your Meow Medals in the Trader Shop, including:

Monolith Arrow Epic Equipment

Fury Figurine Super Deco

Anime-themed scenery parts (Roof, Wall, Ground, Housing)

Magic items: Runes, Books, Shovel of Obstacles

Potions: Builder, Power, Research, Pet, Resource, Clocktower, Training

Ore: Starry, Glowy, and Shiny

Bulk Elixir and Gold

Event Pass

Unlock the Event Pass for extra rewards and a faster grind through the Event Track. The Pass goes Ultra Instinct so you don't have to.

New Archer Queen Epic Equipment: Monolith Arrow

A new Epic Equipment has appeared in the Trader Shop for Archer Queen - Throughout heaven and earth, she alone is the honored one. Unlock the mighty Monolith Arrow with Meow Medals during the event. Kagome called. She wants to know what you've been feeding it.

Event Boost: A few days before the event ends, the Monolith Arrow gets a power boost - so players who grabbed it early can get a taste of true power before the ending sequence.

The Medals are calling. The Mechs are louder, the witches are faster and that arrow is ridiculously oversized.

Roll the cold open. The Season Two OVA is here!

Clash On!