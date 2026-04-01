The amps are cranked, the crowd is hyped, and MEAT SHIELD are ready to melt faces. Welcome to the Sound of Clash Season. Monsters, music, and mayhem collide as your village transforms into a full-blown metal festival. Turn your Heroes into headbanging legends, unleash musical chaos with new events, and prepare for a season that is loud, wild, and absolutely rockin’.

April 1-30: Gold Pass: Sound of Clash - Rock your village with the April Gold Pass, packed with rewards, perks, and pure sonic destruction. Unlock the Bassbow Queen Hero Skin, blast through reward tiers, and power up your progress all season long.

April 1-July 30: Crafted Defenses: Builder base goes metal - Builder Base tech just crowd-surfed into your Home village. Three new defenses join the chaos this season:

AIR BOMBS Targets air troops only Splash damage with explosive balloon payloads

Upgrade Modules: Hitpoints Damage per hit Attack speed

LAVA LAUNCHER Targets ground troops only Splash damage + leaves burning lava pools

Upgrade Modules: Hitpoints Damage per second Range

ROASTER Targets ground and air troops Fires flame bursts like a pyrotechnic meltdown

Upgrade Modules: Hitpoints Damage per hit Burst count



April 1-11: Clan War Leagues - Wage war against seven other Clans in 15v15 or 30v30 modes! Earn bonus loot, Clan XP, and League Medals while climbing the ranks.

April 1-30: Sound of Clash Scenery - Turn your village into the loudest festival grounds in Clash. Mud, madness, and monsters combine in this XL Scenery, complete with a face-melting heavy metal soundtrack that cranks the chaos to eleven and brings the full force of a live concert straight to your base.

April 5-30: Sound of Clash Hero Skins - Unleash your inner rock monster with a full lineup of metal-inspired Hero Skins. From the fire-breathing Showmaster Duke to the electrifying Stringshredder King, every Hero is ready to take the stage and destroy defenses in style.

April 6-15: Dragon Duke Challenge Level - Step into the spotlight with a brand-new Challenge Level featuring Dragon Duke’s upcoming Epic Equipment. Master the mechanics, crush the level, and claim your rewards.

April 8-29: Sound of Clash Medal Event - MEAT SHIELD has arrived and they’re ready to shred. Collect Spiky Bracelets in battle, earn Metal Medals, and spend them in the Trader Shop on rewards, decorations, and the first ever Dragon Duke Epic Equipment. Party Wizard joins the lineup as a temporary troop to bring even more chaos to your attacks.

April 17: Foot Tribute Bundle - A most exquisite offering graces the Shop, reserved for only the most cultured and discerning Chiefs. The Foot Tribute Bundle arrives not with a whisper, but with painted toenails. An opulent tribute to tastes so refined they border on the incomprehensible. Indulge, if you dare. Judgment is temporary. Prestige is eternal.

April 18-22: 2x Star Bonus Event - Double your Star Bonus rewards and accelerate your progress. Perfect timing to power up before Clan Games.

April 22-28: Clan Games - Clan Games return with Surprise Tasks and boosted challenges. Complete tasks, earn points faster, and unlock a full track of rewards with your Clan.

April 28 - May 3: Treasure Hunt Event - Set out on a brand-new Treasure Hunt Event following the update. Expect rewards worth digging for.