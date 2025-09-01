This party isn’t over! Goblins went searching for endless Gold, but ended up finding strange mashup Heroes beneath the Village.The after-party is on, get ready for a manic Mash-A-Rama Season!

September 1-9: Take on the ‘Drills and Spills’ Challenge to earn rewards!

September 1-11: Clan War Leagues is back! Wage war for glory and rewards!

September 1-30: Gold Pass is here, and it comes with a molten Minion Prince Skin—Lava Prince!

September 1-30: Goblin Builder wasn't too keen on going underground, he’d much rather help around the Village… if you’ve got the Gems.

September 3-30: The Mash-A-Rama Scenery is here! With its 2x larger size and reskinned outer buildings, this subterranean Scenery will strike you to your core!

September 5-30: Mash-A-Rama Skins start turning up in the Shop. These underground ruffians are a strange mashup of Troop and Hero! Check them out—Jelly King, P.E.Q.Q.A, Ivan Warden, and Yeti Champion.

September 9-16: Player-chosen Spotlight Event! The most popular Super Troop from our community Super Poll will be featured in this unique Spotlight Event. Purchase the Event Pass and earn enough medals to unlock the 3x3 Super Decoration—Sketch Summoner!

September 15: Table Top RPG cosmetics return to the Shop, including the ‘Clash of Dragons’ Legendary Scenery!

September 17-20: 4x Star Bonus—more resources, more rewards, more reasons to battle!

September 22-28: Clan Games are back! Take advantage of the Super Troop Discount to complete tasks.

September 22-28: 99% Super Troop Discount—makes completing Clan Game tasks a breeze!

September 28-October 3: Treasure Hunt returns! Find Chests in battle and open them for a chance at epic rewards!

On your marks, get set, MASH!



