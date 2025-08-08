Strange sinkholes turned this Clashiversay festival into a giant pool party! Help Clash-A-Rama Queen collect Phoenix Floaties to keep everyone’s head above water this Season.

The Splash Bash Medal Event is available to players with Town Hall 6 or above.

When?

Event starts:

August 8th, 8am UTC



Event ends:

August 29th, 8am UTC

After the event ends on August 29th , you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event Building for two more days, until August 31st, 8 AM UTC.

Temporary Troops

Some familiar faces are here to crash this party! Temporary Troops will show up throughout the Event and can be added to your army. Keep an eye on your army training screen and the Events Hub to see when new arrivals turn up!



Piñata Panic

Everyone, panic! Army Camps will be swapped for Piñatas at certain times during the Event. Bright Piñatas will release friendly Temporary Troops when destroyed, while Dark Piñatas will release enemy Temporary Troops. Place your own Piñatas wisely for defense!