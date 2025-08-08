Make a Splash This Clashiversary!
Splash Bash Medal Event - All You Need To Know!
Strange sinkholes turned this Clashiversay festival into a giant pool party! Help Clash-A-Rama Queen collect Phoenix Floaties to keep everyone’s head above water this Season.
I Want In!
The Splash Bash Medal Event is available to players with Town Hall 6 or above.
When?
Event starts:
August 8th, 8am UTC
Event ends:
August 29th, 8am UTC
After the event ends on August 29th, you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event Building for two more days, until August 31st, 8 AM UTC.
Temporary Troops
Some familiar faces are here to crash this party! Temporary Troops will show up throughout the Event and can be added to your army. Keep an eye on your army training screen and the Events Hub to see when new arrivals turn up!
Piñata Panic
Everyone, panic! Army Camps will be swapped for Piñatas at certain times during the Event. Bright Piñatas will release friendly Temporary Troops when destroyed, while Dark Piñatas will release enemy Temporary Troops. Place your own Piñatas wisely for defense!
Event Resources!
Phoenix Floaties
Blown up by Air Sweepers, Phoenix Floaties are the cutest currency around! A flotation device in the shape of a loyal Pet, Phoenix Floaties are the one thing keeping Troops afloat this Clashiversray. Collect them in Attacks!
Splash Medals
Don’t let looks fool you, this currency is as hard as they come! While Splash Medal won’t do much good in an actual swimming pool, they can be used at the Trader Shop to get epic rewards.
New Epic Hero Equipment: Heroic Torch
We need something to light the Clashiversary Cake candles with! Use Splash Medals at the Trader Shop and unlock Grand Warden’s Heroic Torch Epic Hero Equipment.
This blazing torch gives nearby Troops a burning desire to walk through Walls, move faster, and take less damage.
Decorations
Check out the Trader Shop and see what special Clash-A-Rama Decorations are available to unlock during the Event!