Available for players in Town Hall 6 and up, you will collect Sour Elixir by doing in-game activities and progressing through the Event track. Sour Elixir can be converted into Mashup Medals and unlock special rewards, such as the new Grand Warden Epic Hero Equipment: Lavaloon Puppet!
Event Starts:
October 11th, 8 AM UTC
Event Ends:
November 1st, 8 AM UTC
After the event ends on November 1st, you can still access the Trader's Event tab and the Medal Event Building for two more days, until November 3rd, 8 AM UTC.
New Temporary Troop: Ice Minion
Available for players in Town Hall 6 and above.
Air Unit, favourite target are defenses, and it freezes surrounding buildings and enemies upon death
Barcher
Hog Wizard
Golem Witch
Lavaloon
Medal Event Resource: Sour Elixir
Sour Elixir is obtained by attacking and destroying your opponents' buildings containing Sour Elixir! Gather Elixir to get yourself Ores, Decorations, and more!
Mashup Medals
This event's currency that you can spend at the Trader's Shop. Use your Medals to purchase unique seasonal Decorations, resources such as Ores for your Hero Equipment, Magic Items and more. The top-tier item is the new Epic Hero Equipment - Lavaloon Puppet!
New Grand Warden Epic Hero Equipment: Lavaloon Puppet
This Equipment summons spooky Lavaloons to fight alongside you. The number of units summoned varies depending on the Equipment's level.
And, of course, there will be fun decorations available for you to obtain during the event!