Available for players in Town Hall 6 and up, you will collect Sour Elixir by doing in-game activities and progressing through the Event track. Sour Elixir can be converted into Mashup Medals and unlock special rewards, such as the new Grand Warden Epic Hero Equipment: Lavaloon Puppet !

When?

Event Starts:

October 11th, 8 AM UTC

Event Ends:

November 1st, 8 AM UTC