Collect scales to unlock rewards and Diamond Medals. Spend Dragon Scales at the Trader Shop for even more rewards! Use Super Dragons to boost the number of Dragon Scales you earn in battle.

Event starts:

March 7th at 8:00 AM UTC

Event ends:

March 14th at 8:00 AM UTC

Shop closes on March 16th at 08:00AM UTC

After the event ends on March 14th you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event Building for two more days, until March 16th, at 8:00 AM UTC.

Available for Town Hall 6+ Players.