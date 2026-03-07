7 Mar 2026
Blog – Clash of Clans
Mini Medal Event: Dragon Dash!
Collect scales to unlock rewards and Diamond Medals. Spend Dragon Scales at the Trader Shop for even more rewards! Use Super Dragons to boost the number of Dragon Scales you earn in battle.
Event starts:
March 7th at 8:00 AM UTC
Event ends:
March 14th at 8:00 AM UTC
Shop closes on March 16th at 08:00AM UTC
After the event ends on March 14th you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event Building for two more days, until March 16th, at 8:00 AM UTC.
Available for Town Hall 6+ Players.
Event Troop: Super Dragon
Event Resources
Soft Currency: Dragon Scales
Hard Currency: Diamond Medals
Event Building
Dragon Fountain
Event Shop Details
|Item
|Purchase Limit
|Price/unit in Tokens
|Deco - Baby Ptah
|1
|550
|Deco - Goblin Dragon Statue
|1
|550
|Deco - Decorated Dragon Statue
|1
|550
|Deco - Dragon Totem
|1
|550
|Pirate Scenery
|1
|2266
|Clash Fest Scenery
|1
|2266
|Lunar King
|1
|2266
|Dark Ages Queen
|1
|2266
|Painter Warden
|1
|2266
|Pixel Champion
|1
|2266
|Hero Potion
|3
|309
|Rune of Gold
|2
|2060
|Rune of Elixir
|2
|2060
|Resource Potion
|6
|124
|Super Potion
|2
|309
|Wall rings 5x
|10
|361
|Shovel of Obstacles
|5
|1030
|Research Potion
|7
|247
|125000 Elixir
|20
|15
|125000 Gold
|20
|15
|2000 DE
|20
|31
Event Track Details
|Points (cumulative)
|Points needed
|Free Track
|Amount
|Premium Track
|Amount
|200
|200
|Super Dragon
|1
|Medals
|200
|400
|200
|Clan Castle Cake
|1
|DE
|150000
|600
|200
|Gold
|4500000
|Medals
|200
|800
|200
|MM
|1
|Rune of Elixir
|1
|1000
|200
|Elixir
|4500000
|Medals
|200
|1200
|200
|DE
|37500
|Gold
|4500000
|1400
|200
|Gold
|4500000
|Resource Potion
|1
|1600
|200
|MM
|1
|Medals
|200
|1900
|300
|Elixir
|4500000
|Rune of Gold
|1
|2200
|300
|DE
|37500
|Medals
|200
|2500
|300
|Gold
|4500000
|Resource Potion
|1
|2800
|300
|MM
|1
|Medals
|250
|3100
|300
|Elixir
|4500000
|Gold
|4500000
|3500
|400
|DE
|75000
|Medals
|650
|3950
|450
|Medals
|400
|Rune of DE
|1
|550
|Medals
|50
|1100
|Medals
|50
|2200
|Medals
|50