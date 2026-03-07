Skip to content
7 Mar 2026
Blog – Clash of Clans

Mini Medal Event: Dragon Dash!

Collect scales to unlock rewards and Diamond Medals. Spend Dragon Scales at the Trader Shop for even more rewards! Use Super Dragons to boost the number of Dragon Scales you earn in battle.

Event starts:

  • March 7th at 8:00 AM UTC

Event ends:

  • March 14th at 8:00 AM UTC

Shop closes on March 16th at 08:00AM UTC

After the event ends on March 14th you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event Building for two more days, until March 16th, at 8:00 AM UTC.

Available for Town Hall 6+ Players.

Event Troop: Super Dragon

Event Resources

Soft Currency: Dragon Scales

Hard Currency: Diamond Medals

Event Building

Dragon Fountain

Event Shop Details

ItemPurchase LimitPrice/unit in Tokens
Deco - Baby Ptah1550
Deco - Goblin Dragon Statue1550
Deco - Decorated Dragon Statue1550
Deco - Dragon Totem1550
Pirate Scenery12266
Clash Fest Scenery12266
Lunar King12266
Dark Ages Queen12266
Painter Warden12266
Pixel Champion12266
Hero Potion3309
Rune of Gold22060
Rune of Elixir22060
Resource Potion6124
Super Potion2309
Wall rings 5x10361
Shovel of Obstacles51030
Research Potion7247
125000 Elixir2015
125000 Gold2015
2000 DE2031

Event Track Details

Points (cumulative)Points neededFree TrackAmountPremium TrackAmount
200200Super Dragon1Medals200
400200Clan Castle Cake1DE150000
600200Gold4500000Medals200
800200MM1Rune of Elixir1
1000200Elixir4500000Medals200
1200200DE37500Gold4500000
1400200Gold4500000Resource Potion1
1600200MM1Medals200
1900300Elixir4500000Rune of Gold1
2200300DE37500Medals200
2500300Gold4500000Resource Potion1
2800300MM1Medals250
3100300Elixir4500000Gold4500000
3500400DE75000Medals650
3950450Medals400Rune of DE1
550Medals50
1100Medals50
2200Medals50