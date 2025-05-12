Some credible Chiefs reported sightings of mysterious Super Yetis some time ago. Well, now they’re here for real! The Super Yeti Spotlight Event lets you try out a brand new Super Troop and unlock Sceneries from the Trader Shop using Super Medals! Talk about a shocking deal!

The Super Yeti Spotlight Event will be available to players that have Town Hall 8 or above, and just like before, you’ll earn Ice Cubes by getting Stars in Multilayer Battles. These Ice Cubes can be converted into rewards and Super Medals! Spend Super Medals in the Trader Shop for cool rewards, including those nifty Sceneries!

Event Dates:

Super Yeti Spotlight Event starts:

Date: May 12th, 2025

Time: 08:00am UTC

Super Yeti Spotlight Event ends:

Date: May 19th, 2025

Time: 08:00am UTC

After the event ends on May 19th, you’ll still be able to access the Trader Tab and Event Building — the Super Ice Bath for 2 more days. This means that Super Medals can still be exchanged for rewards until May 21st at 08:00 AM. Don’t let ‘em go to waste!