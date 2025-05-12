Mini Spotlight Event: Super Yeti!
Some credible Chiefs reported sightings of mysterious Super Yetis some time ago. Well, now they’re here for real! The Super Yeti Spotlight Event lets you try out a brand new Super Troop and unlock Sceneries from the Trader Shop using Super Medals! Talk about a shocking deal!
The Super Yeti Spotlight Event will be available to players that have Town Hall 8 or above, and just like before, you’ll earn Ice Cubes by getting Stars in Multilayer Battles. These Ice Cubes can be converted into rewards and Super Medals! Spend Super Medals in the Trader Shop for cool rewards, including those nifty Sceneries!
Event Dates:
Super Yeti Spotlight Event starts:
Date: May 12th, 2025
Time: 08:00am UTC
Super Yeti Spotlight Event ends:
Date: May 19th, 2025
Time: 08:00am UTC
After the event ends on May 19th, you’ll still be able to access the Trader Tab and Event Building — the Super Ice Bath for 2 more days. This means that Super Medals can still be exchanged for rewards until May 21st at 08:00 AM. Don’t let ‘em go to waste!
Super Yeti Spotlight Resource: Ice Cubes
Collect Ice Cubes throughout the Event by earning Stars in Multiplayer Battles. Use Super Yetis in attacks to earn bonus Ice Cubes! The more Ice Cubes you place in the Event Building — the Super Ice Bath, the more rewards and Super Medals you’ll unlock.
Super Yeti Spotlight Resource: Super Medals
Unlock these bad boys from the Super Ice Bath by earning Ice Cubes and spend them in the Trader Shop throughout the Event to get rewards! Did someone say Sceneries?
Event Rewards: Sceneries!
Yup, you heard us right Chief! As well as our usual resource rewards, Sceneries will be available from the Trader Shop during the Event. How does the Trader fit Sceneries in his little tent? When the deals are this good we don’t ask questions!
Unleash Super Yetis, earn Ice Cubes, and pick up awesome rewards from the Trader Shop. What’re you waiting for Chief? Get back out there and unleash electrickery on the High Seas!