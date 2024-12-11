Available for players in Town Hall 6 and up, you will collect Cogs by doing in-game activities and progressing through the Event track. These Cogs can be converted into Toy Medals and can unlock special rewards, such as the new Royal Champion Epic Equipment: Electro Boots & the new Super Deco: Snow Globe!
Event Starts:
December 11th, 8 AM UTC
Event Ends:
December 30, 8 AM UTC
After the event ends on December, 30th, you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event Building for two more days, until January 1st, 8 AM UTC.
New Temporary Troops & Spell!
C.O.O.K.I.E
Available for players in Town Hall 6 and above.
Ground Troop, targets any building & it does VERY HIGH area splash damage!
ICE WIZARD
Available for players in Town Hall 6 and above.
Ground Troop, targets defenses & slows down enemy defenses with his mighty ice attack!
RAM RIDER
Available for players in Town Hall 6 and above.
Ground troop, targets defenses & rams down through Walls making them crumble like overbaked biscuits!
SANTA'S SURPRISE SPELL
Available for players in Town Hall 6 and above.
The best present there is! A hail of destruction raining down on your enemies' Village!
Event Resources!
Medal Event Resource: Cogs!
Cogs are obtained by attacking and destroying your opponents' Villages in the Multiplayer attacks! Gather Cogs to get yourself Ores, Decorations, and more!
Toy Medals
This is the event currency that you can spend at the Trader’s Shop. Use your Medals to purchase a unique seasonal Super Decoration, resources such as Ores for your Hero Equipment, Magic Items and more!
New Hero Equipment & Super Deco!
New Royal Champion Epic Hero Equipment: Electro Boots!
This equipment summons an electrifying aura that periodically damages everything around the Royal Champion!
An animated globe showing a cozy & snowy Barbarian Hut!
It is time to embrace the Clashmas spirit, the Toyshop Throwdown Medal event awaits!
- The Clash team