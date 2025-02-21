Hello Chief,

As you may be aware, Amazon recently announced that they are shutting down their Mobile App Store. (You can read their latest announcement here). We want to make sure YOU know how this news will affect your Clash of Clans account and what steps you should take next.

Why is this important?

If you downloaded Clash of Clans through the Amazon Mobile App Store, you will eventually lose access to your account on that device once the Amazon Mobile App Store is fully shut down.

What should you do next?

To keep your account safe, make sure it is connected to Supercell ID. This will allow you to access your account using the email address linked to your Supercell ID and load your village on another device OR switch to a tablet - The Amazon Store will still be available on tablets, so you can continue playing there! Just make sure you have your progress saved in Supercell ID!

Don't worry—we’ve got your back! We've prepared simple, step-by-step instructions to guide you through the process. Just follow the steps in the link below!

How to save your account with Supercell ID?

To create a Supercell ID account, follow these instructions in this link: https://supr.cl/SaveYourAccountWithSCID

Need help?

If you have any questions or concerns, our awesome support team is happy to assist you! Feel free to reach out by tapping on the “Help and Support” in your game’s settings!

— The Clash of Clans Team



