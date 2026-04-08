Raise your swords and charge the pit - Sound of Clash has arrived.

MEAT SHIELD is in town, and they are turning the village into a full-blown metal concert. If you think you have the mettle to survive the metal, it is time to prove it.

Collect Spiky Bracelets, earn Metal Medals, and spend them on powerful rewards, including brand-new Epic Equipment.

I Want Tickets!

The Sound of Clash Medal Event is available to players at Town Hall 6 and above.

When?

Event starts: April 8 at 08:00 UTC

Event ends: April 29 at 08:00 UTC

After the event ends, you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and Event Building until May 1 at 08:00 UTC.

Event Resources

Spiky Bracelets

You will find Spiky Bracelets scattered across enemy villages in multiplayer battles.

3 random buildings in each base contain Bracelets

Starts with 200 Bracelets available per battle

Destroy them to collect and progress the Event Track

You can also collect extra Bracelets from the Mech Bull, your Event Building, which generates them daily and ramps up over time.

Metal Medals

As you collect Spiky Bracelets and progress through the Event Track, you will unlock Metal Medals.

Use Metal Medals in the Trader Shop to purchase rewards, including new and returning Epic Equipment.

New Dragon Duke Epic Equipment

A new Epic Equipment for the Dragon Duke has arrived in the Trader Shop.

For 5 days at the start of the event, this Equipment will be boosted to the highest level allowed by your Town Hall, so you can try it at full power right away!

Temporary Troop: Party Wizard

What is a concert without chaos?

The Party Wizard joins the lineup as a temporary troop during the event. Unlock it through the Event Track and bring the party to your foes.

Event Building: Mech Bull

The Mech Bull has rolled into your village.

Generates Spiky Bracelets over time

Lets you access the Event Track

Helps you unlock rewards faster

Give it a spin and hold on tight.

Event Rewards

Earn rewards through the Event Track and spend your Medals in the Trader Shop, including:

Dragon Duke Epic Equipment

Returning Epic Equipment

Ore and Home Village resources

Clan Capital Housing Parts

Super Decoration

2 new Decorations

Event Pass

Unlock the Event Pass to access additional rewards and boost your progression through the Event Track.

The stage is set, the Mech Bull is ready, and the crowd is getting loud.

Now it is your turn to make some noise.

Clash On!