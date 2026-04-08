Sound of Clash Medal Event is here!
Raise your swords and charge the pit - Sound of Clash has arrived.
MEAT SHIELD is in town, and they are turning the village into a full-blown metal concert. If you think you have the mettle to survive the metal, it is time to prove it.
Collect Spiky Bracelets, earn Metal Medals, and spend them on powerful rewards, including brand-new Epic Equipment.
I Want Tickets!
The Sound of Clash Medal Event is available to players at Town Hall 6 and above.
When?
Event starts: April 8 at 08:00 UTC
Event ends: April 29 at 08:00 UTC
After the event ends, you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and Event Building until May 1 at 08:00 UTC.
Event Resources
Spiky Bracelets
You will find Spiky Bracelets scattered across enemy villages in multiplayer battles.
3 random buildings in each base contain Bracelets
Starts with 200 Bracelets available per battle
Destroy them to collect and progress the Event Track
You can also collect extra Bracelets from the Mech Bull, your Event Building, which generates them daily and ramps up over time.
Metal Medals
As you collect Spiky Bracelets and progress through the Event Track, you will unlock Metal Medals.
Use Metal Medals in the Trader Shop to purchase rewards, including new and returning Epic Equipment.
New Dragon Duke Epic Equipment
A new Epic Equipment for the Dragon Duke has arrived in the Trader Shop.
For 5 days at the start of the event, this Equipment will be boosted to the highest level allowed by your Town Hall, so you can try it at full power right away!
Temporary Troop: Party Wizard
What is a concert without chaos?
The Party Wizard joins the lineup as a temporary troop during the event. Unlock it through the Event Track and bring the party to your foes.
Event Building: Mech Bull
The Mech Bull has rolled into your village.
Generates Spiky Bracelets over time
Lets you access the Event Track
Helps you unlock rewards faster
Give it a spin and hold on tight.
Event Rewards
Earn rewards through the Event Track and spend your Medals in the Trader Shop, including:
Dragon Duke Epic Equipment
Returning Epic Equipment
Ore and Home Village resources
Clan Capital Housing Parts
Super Decoration
2 new Decorations
Event Pass
Unlock the Event Pass to access additional rewards and boost your progression through the Event Track.
The stage is set, the Mech Bull is ready, and the crowd is getting loud.
Now it is your turn to make some noise.
Clash On!