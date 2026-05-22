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22 May 2026
Blog – Clash of Clans

State of Gameplay - Part 2

Hey Clashers!

For the second part of our State of Gameplay series, we’d like to share some adjustments coming to CWL modifiers, more details about the upcoming balance changes, plus some teasers for what gameplay changes we are working on next…

Let’s start with a short CWL Update

Following the first month of the extended CWL modifier setup we mentioned in our previous post, we’ve realised some temporary adjustments are needed while we continue refining the long term direction of modifiers across the ranks.

Starting with the upcoming CWL season, Titan III and Titan II will use the Legend II modifier setup, while Titan I and Legend League will use the Legend I modifier setup.

These changes are aimed at creating healthier competition across the ladder while giving us a clearer picture of how different modifier environments affect gameplay and hitrates.

May Balance Changes

Before the update itself arrives, we have a new round of balance changes coming first (see detailed spreadsheet at the bottom of the article).

With this round of balance changes, we’re excited to try a different way of communicating them. Last time we went pretty deep into hitrates and performance data ourselves, but this time we want to focus more on the intent behind the changes.

We are making a significant adjustment to the Giant Arrow, alongside a smaller change to Rocket Backpack. The goal is to address a recurring issue where the Giant Arrow would need buffs with each new Air Defence level, creating situations where it became too strong at lower Town Hall levels just to fulfil its role at the top. With this change, the Giant Arrow will now deal double damage to Air Defences while being less impactful against other targets, making it feel more like a specialised tool for taking out key defences rather than a broadly dominant option.

The Dragon Duke has also been a bit overtuned. While it’s been a lot of fun, it currently has too much impact on the meta. Additionally to the previously mentioned Rocket Backpack change, for the next update in June, we will be changing how the Backpack interaction works, to always blow towards the Duke’s direction instead of the Backapack’s direction. Furthermore on May Balance Changes, we’re reducing the power of Fire Heart and his Trap Damage Reduction, and will monitor how he performs from here, tightening his (very cool looking) chain further if needed.

The current air meta has been a major shift, and our goal is to create a healthier balance between Ground and Air strategies. To support this, we are adjusting the Lava Launcher, as well as Air Bombs and the Roaster. While the Lava Launcher has been very strong against ground strategies, Air Bombs and the Roaster have not had the same level of impact against air attacks.

Finally, we are adjusting the Sky Wagon and Dragon Rider. The Sky Wagon is losing one Barrel, one Minion, and one level across all its troops, while the Dragon Rider receives a small nerf. We’re happy the Sky Wagon is a strong option, but it shouldn’t dominate nearly every attack.

mORE

Now that we've shared our reasoning & goals for the upcoming Balance Changes in May. Our design team is already planning new ways to open up fresh attack possibilities and to break the gameplay balance once again: a new Event Troop, new gameplay content that could change the flow of attacks in some unexpected ways, plus a monolithic new Epic Equipment.

 I know what you’re thinking… How can you possibly enjoy more new Epic Equipment when so many players can’t even keep up with the Equipment that is in the game already? We want it to be easier to level up and try more Epic Equipment so that more players can enjoy the new good stuff that is coming! We’ve taken our time rolling out a catch-up mechanic because we wanted to be thoughtful; many players have invested a lot of time and money into Equipment and we want to be fair about how we accelerate our new and re-engaging players who have missed previous Equipment releases and events. We believe we’ve found a fair way to make the Epic Equipment economy more accessible while still keeping the Ore economy engaging and we can’t wait to share it with you, but… 

Closing

We are not showing all our cards just yet. You’ll have to wait for the next Clash On Video to hear more… That’s it for this smaller update. We’ll keep monitoring how these changes land, listening to feedback from players and creators, and making adjustments where needed.

Thanks for reading.

Clash On!

ItemItem levelTown HallValue typeCurrent valueNEW VALUE
Giant ArrowALL1-18Extra Damage vs Air Defense1x2x
Giant Arrow99Damage12001100
Giant Arrow1210Damage15001200
Giant Arrow1512Damage17501350
Giant Arrow1814+Damage20001500
Rocket Backpack2114Penetrating Damage19251875
Rocket Backpack2716+Penetrating Damage22002150
Fire Heart1515+Regeneration155140
Fire Heart1815+Regeneration175150
Fire Heart115+DPS1010
Fire Heart215+DPS1210
Fire Heart315+DPS1412
Fire Heart415+DPS1612
Fire Heart515+DPS1812
Fire Heart615+DPS2014
Fire Heart715+DPS2214
Fire Heart815+DPS2414
Fire Heart915+DPS2616
Fire Heart1015+DPS2816
Fire Heart1115+DPS3016
Fire Heart1215+DPS3218
Fire Heart1315+DPS3418
Fire Heart1415+DPS3618
Fire Heart1515+DPS3820
Fire Heart1615+DPS4020
Fire Heart1715+DPS4220
Fire Heart1815+DPS4523
Dragon Duke15-18Damage reduction vs Traps5040
Lavalauncher118DPS8072
Lavalauncher218DPS8375
Lavalauncher318DPS8780
Lavalauncher418DPS9185
Lavalauncher518DPS9590
Lavalauncher618DPS10095
Lavalauncher718DPS105100
Lavalauncher818DPS111105
Lavalauncher918DPS118110
Lavalauncher1018DPS125115
Lavalauncher118Attack Range11001100
Lavalauncher218Attack Range12001150
Lavalauncher318Attack Range13001200
Lavalauncher418Attack Range14001250
Lavalauncher518Attack Range15001300
Lavalauncher618Attack Range16001350
Lavalauncher718Attack Range17001400
Lavalauncher818Attack Range18001450
Lavalauncher918Attack Range19001500
Lavalauncher1018Attack Range20001600
Lavalauncher118Pool Damage2621
Lavalauncher218Pool Damage2722
Lavalauncher318Pool Damage2923
Lavalauncher418Pool Damage3024
Lavalauncher518Pool Damage3125
Lavalauncher618Pool Damage3326
Lavalauncher718Pool Damage3427
Lavalauncher818Pool Damage3629
Lavalauncher918Pool Damage3830
Lavalauncher1018Pool Damage4032
Air Bombsall18Attack Range9001100
Air Bombs118Attack Speed38003400
Air Bombs218Attack Speed36003200
Air Bombs318Attack Speed34003000
Air Bombs418Attack Speed32002800
Air Bombs518Attack Speed30002600
Air Bombs618Attack Speed28002400
Air Bombs718Attack Speed26002200
Air Bombs818Attack Speed24002000
Air Bombs918Attack Speed22001800
Air Bombs1018Attack Speed20001600
Roasterall18Attack Speed18001500
Roasterall18DamageRadius120150
Roaster118Attack Speed18001500
Roaster218Attack Speed18001500
Roaster318Attack Speed18001500
Roaster418Attack Speed18001500
Roaster518Attack Speed18001500
Roaster618AttackSpeed18001500
Roaster718AttackSpeed18001500
Roaster818Attack Speed18001500
Roaster918Attack Speed18001500
Roaster1018Attack Speed18001500
Roaster118Damage5085
Roaster218Damage5490
Roaster318Damage5895
Roaster418Damage62100
Roaster518Damage66105
Roaster618Damage70110
Roaster718Damage75115
Roaster818Damage80120
Roaster918Damage87125
Roaster1018Damage95135
Roaster118BurstCount68
Roaster218BurstCount79
Roaster318BurstCount810
Roaster418BurstCount911
Roaster518BurstCount1012
Roaster618BurstCount1113
Roaster718BurstCount1214
Roaster818BurstCount1315
Roaster918BurstCount1416
Roaster1018BurstCount1517
Sky Wagon116AttackCount54
Sky Wagon216AttackCount54
Sky Wagon317AttackCount65
Sky Wagon418AttackCount65
Sky Wagon116SpawnUpgradeLevel (Minion; Loon; BabyDrag)11;10;910;9;8
Sky Wagon216SpawnUpgradeLevel (Minion; Loon; BabyDrag)12;11;1011;10;9
Sky Wagon317SpawnUpgradeLevel (Minion; Loon; BabyDrag)13;12;1112;11;10
Sky Wagon418SpawnUpgradeLevel (Minion; Loon; BabyDrag)14;13;1213;12;11
Sky Wagon116UnitsToSpawn (Minion; Loon; BabyDrag)3;1;12;1;1
Sky Wagon216UnitsToSpawn (Minion; Loon; BabyDrag)4;1;13;1;1
Sky Wagon317UnitsToSpawn (Minion; Loon; BabyDrag)5;1;14;1;1
Sky Wagon418UnitsToSpawn (Minion; Loon; BabyDrag)5;1;14;1;1
Dragon Rider618HP62005900
Dragon Rider618DPS520500
Inferno Dragon1218Stage 1 DPS9190
Inferno Dragon1218Stage 2 DPS182180
Inferno Dragon1218Stage 3 DPS18201800