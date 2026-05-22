Hey Clashers!

For the second part of our State of Gameplay series, we’d like to share some adjustments coming to CWL modifiers, more details about the upcoming balance changes, plus some teasers for what gameplay changes we are working on next…

Let’s start with a short CWL Update

Following the first month of the extended CWL modifier setup we mentioned in our previous post, we’ve realised some temporary adjustments are needed while we continue refining the long term direction of modifiers across the ranks.

Starting with the upcoming CWL season, Titan III and Titan II will use the Legend II modifier setup, while Titan I and Legend League will use the Legend I modifier setup.

These changes are aimed at creating healthier competition across the ladder while giving us a clearer picture of how different modifier environments affect gameplay and hitrates.

May Balance Changes

Before the update itself arrives, we have a new round of balance changes coming first (see detailed spreadsheet at the bottom of the article).

With this round of balance changes, we’re excited to try a different way of communicating them. Last time we went pretty deep into hitrates and performance data ourselves, but this time we want to focus more on the intent behind the changes.

We are making a significant adjustment to the Giant Arrow, alongside a smaller change to Rocket Backpack. The goal is to address a recurring issue where the Giant Arrow would need buffs with each new Air Defence level, creating situations where it became too strong at lower Town Hall levels just to fulfil its role at the top. With this change, the Giant Arrow will now deal double damage to Air Defences while being less impactful against other targets, making it feel more like a specialised tool for taking out key defences rather than a broadly dominant option.

The Dragon Duke has also been a bit overtuned. While it’s been a lot of fun, it currently has too much impact on the meta. Additionally to the previously mentioned Rocket Backpack change, for the next update in June, we will be changing how the Backpack interaction works, to always blow towards the Duke’s direction instead of the Backapack’s direction. Furthermore on May Balance Changes, we’re reducing the power of Fire Heart and his Trap Damage Reduction, and will monitor how he performs from here, tightening his (very cool looking) chain further if needed.

The current air meta has been a major shift, and our goal is to create a healthier balance between Ground and Air strategies. To support this, we are adjusting the Lava Launcher, as well as Air Bombs and the Roaster. While the Lava Launcher has been very strong against ground strategies, Air Bombs and the Roaster have not had the same level of impact against air attacks.

Finally, we are adjusting the Sky Wagon and Dragon Rider. The Sky Wagon is losing one Barrel, one Minion, and one level across all its troops, while the Dragon Rider receives a small nerf. We’re happy the Sky Wagon is a strong option, but it shouldn’t dominate nearly every attack.

mORE

Now that we've shared our reasoning & goals for the upcoming Balance Changes in May. Our design team is already planning new ways to open up fresh attack possibilities and to break the gameplay balance once again: a new Event Troop, new gameplay content that could change the flow of attacks in some unexpected ways, plus a monolithic new Epic Equipment.

I know what you’re thinking… How can you possibly enjoy more new Epic Equipment when so many players can’t even keep up with the Equipment that is in the game already? We want it to be easier to level up and try more Epic Equipment so that more players can enjoy the new good stuff that is coming! We’ve taken our time rolling out a catch-up mechanic because we wanted to be thoughtful; many players have invested a lot of time and money into Equipment and we want to be fair about how we accelerate our new and re-engaging players who have missed previous Equipment releases and events. We believe we’ve found a fair way to make the Epic Equipment economy more accessible while still keeping the Ore economy engaging and we can’t wait to share it with you, but…

Closing

We are not showing all our cards just yet. You’ll have to wait for the next Clash On Video to hear more… That’s it for this smaller update. We’ll keep monitoring how these changes land, listening to feedback from players and creators, and making adjustments where needed.

Thanks for reading.

Clash On!

Item Item level Town Hall Value type Current value NEW VALUE Giant Arrow ALL 1-18 Extra Damage vs Air Defense 1x 2x Giant Arrow 9 9 Damage 1200 1100 Giant Arrow 12 10 Damage 1500 1200 Giant Arrow 15 12 Damage 1750 1350 Giant Arrow 18 14+ Damage 2000 1500 Rocket Backpack 21 14 Penetrating Damage 1925 1875 Rocket Backpack 27 16+ Penetrating Damage 2200 2150 Fire Heart 15 15+ Regeneration 155 140 Fire Heart 18 15+ Regeneration 175 150 Fire Heart 1 15+ DPS 10 10 Fire Heart 2 15+ DPS 12 10 Fire Heart 3 15+ DPS 14 12 Fire Heart 4 15+ DPS 16 12 Fire Heart 5 15+ DPS 18 12 Fire Heart 6 15+ DPS 20 14 Fire Heart 7 15+ DPS 22 14 Fire Heart 8 15+ DPS 24 14 Fire Heart 9 15+ DPS 26 16 Fire Heart 10 15+ DPS 28 16 Fire Heart 11 15+ DPS 30 16 Fire Heart 12 15+ DPS 32 18 Fire Heart 13 15+ DPS 34 18 Fire Heart 14 15+ DPS 36 18 Fire Heart 15 15+ DPS 38 20 Fire Heart 16 15+ DPS 40 20 Fire Heart 17 15+ DPS 42 20 Fire Heart 18 15+ DPS 45 23 Dragon Duke 15-18 Damage reduction vs Traps 50 40 Lavalauncher 1 18 DPS 80 72 Lavalauncher 2 18 DPS 83 75 Lavalauncher 3 18 DPS 87 80 Lavalauncher 4 18 DPS 91 85 Lavalauncher 5 18 DPS 95 90 Lavalauncher 6 18 DPS 100 95 Lavalauncher 7 18 DPS 105 100 Lavalauncher 8 18 DPS 111 105 Lavalauncher 9 18 DPS 118 110 Lavalauncher 10 18 DPS 125 115 Lavalauncher 1 18 Attack Range 1100 1100 Lavalauncher 2 18 Attack Range 1200 1150 Lavalauncher 3 18 Attack Range 1300 1200 Lavalauncher 4 18 Attack Range 1400 1250 Lavalauncher 5 18 Attack Range 1500 1300 Lavalauncher 6 18 Attack Range 1600 1350 Lavalauncher 7 18 Attack Range 1700 1400 Lavalauncher 8 18 Attack Range 1800 1450 Lavalauncher 9 18 Attack Range 1900 1500 Lavalauncher 10 18 Attack Range 2000 1600 Lavalauncher 1 18 Pool Damage 26 21 Lavalauncher 2 18 Pool Damage 27 22 Lavalauncher 3 18 Pool Damage 29 23 Lavalauncher 4 18 Pool Damage 30 24 Lavalauncher 5 18 Pool Damage 31 25 Lavalauncher 6 18 Pool Damage 33 26 Lavalauncher 7 18 Pool Damage 34 27 Lavalauncher 8 18 Pool Damage 36 29 Lavalauncher 9 18 Pool Damage 38 30 Lavalauncher 10 18 Pool Damage 40 32 Air Bombs all 18 Attack Range 900 1100 Air Bombs 1 18 Attack Speed 3800 3400 Air Bombs 2 18 Attack Speed 3600 3200 Air Bombs 3 18 Attack Speed 3400 3000 Air Bombs 4 18 Attack Speed 3200 2800 Air Bombs 5 18 Attack Speed 3000 2600 Air Bombs 6 18 Attack Speed 2800 2400 Air Bombs 7 18 Attack Speed 2600 2200 Air Bombs 8 18 Attack Speed 2400 2000 Air Bombs 9 18 Attack Speed 2200 1800 Air Bombs 10 18 Attack Speed 2000 1600 Roaster all 18 Attack Speed 1800 1500 Roaster all 18 DamageRadius 120 150 Roaster 1 18 Attack Speed 1800 1500 Roaster 2 18 Attack Speed 1800 1500 Roaster 3 18 Attack Speed 1800 1500 Roaster 4 18 Attack Speed 1800 1500 Roaster 5 18 Attack Speed 1800 1500 Roaster 6 18 AttackSpeed 1800 1500 Roaster 7 18 AttackSpeed 1800 1500 Roaster 8 18 Attack Speed 1800 1500 Roaster 9 18 Attack Speed 1800 1500 Roaster 10 18 Attack Speed 1800 1500 Roaster 1 18 Damage 50 85 Roaster 2 18 Damage 54 90 Roaster 3 18 Damage 58 95 Roaster 4 18 Damage 62 100 Roaster 5 18 Damage 66 105 Roaster 6 18 Damage 70 110 Roaster 7 18 Damage 75 115 Roaster 8 18 Damage 80 120 Roaster 9 18 Damage 87 125 Roaster 10 18 Damage 95 135 Roaster 1 18 BurstCount 6 8 Roaster 2 18 BurstCount 7 9 Roaster 3 18 BurstCount 8 10 Roaster 4 18 BurstCount 9 11 Roaster 5 18 BurstCount 10 12 Roaster 6 18 BurstCount 11 13 Roaster 7 18 BurstCount 12 14 Roaster 8 18 BurstCount 13 15 Roaster 9 18 BurstCount 14 16 Roaster 10 18 BurstCount 15 17 Sky Wagon 1 16 AttackCount 5 4 Sky Wagon 2 16 AttackCount 5 4 Sky Wagon 3 17 AttackCount 6 5 Sky Wagon 4 18 AttackCount 6 5 Sky Wagon 1 16 SpawnUpgradeLevel (Minion; Loon; BabyDrag) 11;10;9 10;9;8 Sky Wagon 2 16 SpawnUpgradeLevel (Minion; Loon; BabyDrag) 12;11;10 11;10;9 Sky Wagon 3 17 SpawnUpgradeLevel (Minion; Loon; BabyDrag) 13;12;11 12;11;10 Sky Wagon 4 18 SpawnUpgradeLevel (Minion; Loon; BabyDrag) 14;13;12 13;12;11 Sky Wagon 1 16 UnitsToSpawn (Minion; Loon; BabyDrag) 3;1;1 2;1;1 Sky Wagon 2 16 UnitsToSpawn (Minion; Loon; BabyDrag) 4;1;1 3;1;1 Sky Wagon 3 17 UnitsToSpawn (Minion; Loon; BabyDrag) 5;1;1 4;1;1 Sky Wagon 4 18 UnitsToSpawn (Minion; Loon; BabyDrag) 5;1;1 4;1;1 Dragon Rider 6 18 HP 6200 5900 Dragon Rider 6 18 DPS 520 500 Inferno Dragon 12 18 Stage 1 DPS 91 90 Inferno Dragon 12 18 Stage 2 DPS 182 180 Inferno Dragon 12 18 Stage 3 DPS 1820 1800



