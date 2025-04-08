OverlordRHODES’ WWE Superstars are turning Army Camps into fighting rings! Looks like your Army is going to need more muscle to survive this chaotic Season!

The Friend or Foe Medal Event is available to players with Town Hall 6 or above.

When?

Event Starts:

April 8th, 8am UTC

Event Ends:

April 29th 8am UTC

After the event ends on April 29th , you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event Building for two more days.





