OverlordRHODES’ WWE Superstars are turning Army Camps into fighting rings! Looks like your Army is going to need more muscle to survive this chaotic Season!
The Friend or Foe Medal Event is available to players with Town Hall 6 or above.
When?
Event Starts:
April 8th, 8am UTC
Event Ends:
April 29th 8am UTC
After the event ends on April 29th, you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event Building for two more days.
Army Camps are… fighting rings?! How Do They Work?
You heard right! Superstars have settled down in your Village, and turned your Army Camps into fighting rings for the Event! Some are friendly… but others, not so much!
Superstars in red rings are friendly! They will defend your Village from attackers. However, they won’t play nice when you’re attacking an opponent, so watch out!
Superstars in blue rings aren’t so nice! They will help the enemy when your Village is attacked. However, they’ll lend a hand when you’re attacking an enemy Village.
Don’t sweat it! At the end of the season these Superstars will pack their things up and the Army Camps will return.
If you can’t beat ‘em, recruit ‘em! Power your Army up by unlocking temporary Superstar Troops.
YEETer - Available at Town Hall 3 and above: This guy will throw just about anything, including his loyal Tribal Tag Team!
The Disarmer - Unlock at Town Hall 6 and above: She walks right over Walls and targets Defenses with her bat. She needs to be defeated 3 times before she is out!
K.A.N.E - Unlock at Town Hall 6 and above: He goes straight for the Town Hall, and pummels anything that gets in his way. When defeated, he is resurrected with a fierce fiery aura!
Event Resources
Medal Event Resource: Event Tickets
Collect Event Tickets from Home Village attacks to recruit Superstars and unlock rewards.
Champ Medals
This is some real championship material! Earn Champ Medals and spend them at the Trader Shop to get Decorations, Ores, Magic Items, and Hero Equipment! The hottest item this Season is the brand-new Archer Queen Equipment — Action Figure!
Hero Equipment and Other Rewards
New Epic Equipment:
The Action Figure summons a temporary troop to fight by the Archer Queen’s side.
Older Hero Equipment:
Some older Hero Equipment will make a comeback in the Trader Shop too, such as the Royal Champion’s Electro Boots and the Grand Warden’s Lavaloon Puppet!
Magic Snacks
As well as a slew of other rewards, you can now earn Magic Snacks on the Medal Event reward track! All that Medal collecting is sure to work up an appetite!
Rumbling Goblins
This Decoration pays tribute to a duo of dim-witted duelists!
Golden Giant
A glistening Golden Giant that’ll shine in your Village! He ain't much of a talker.
Surprise Wheel
Test your luck and spin the Surprise Wheel Decoration! Who knows what you’re going to get?
The Medal Event is here! Go get ‘em, Chief!
