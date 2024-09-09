On September 11th, we will introduce the biggest piece of cosmetic content yet: The Legendary Scenery.

This scenery will feature incredibly detailed large-scale regions and elements that have never been seen before in Clash of Clans. Some additional details and visual features are; transition animations and cutscenes in different spots on the map that will tell a story from our Heroes' point of view.

We will also roll out a behind-the-scenes video explaining the process of creating such detailed and elaborate cosmetic content.

