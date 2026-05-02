Hey Chief,

We’ve been talking a lot about being more open with you. Not just what’s coming, but why we make the calls we do. May feels like a good time to actually prove it. Below is a snapshot of what’s coming this month, plus the thinking behind some of it. If you want the full picture, check the calendar.

Clan War Leagues: League Structure Changes

Starting with May CWL, we’re updating the league structure with new tiers.

Here’s the important bit. As things settle, some players, especially at the top, may see fewer medals at first. That’s a side effect of the new system finding its balance.

To make sure nobody loses out during the transition, we’re planning a bonus CWL in the near future to offset this. Keep an eye out for more details.

For Villages That Have Gone a Bit Quiet

In May, some players will receive events that others won’t.

These are players who are struggling to keep their village moving. Some of them have idle Builders, others could do with a boost to help them with resource collection, and some are drifting away or not progressing at all.

We want to encourage these players to keep progressing, so this month, we will release the following set of events, targeted at them:

Login calendar

Treasure Hunt event

Resource Collector boost and resource cost discounts on upgrade costs

We believe these events will give those players a more fun, consistent and active way to progress, helping them get closer to the endgame where the best content lives and enjoy it too!

Treasure Hunt Event (Catch-up Event): TH3 to TH16 Only

Treasure Hunt returns at the end of May, with one change. It will only be available for Town Hall 3 through Town Hall 16.

You’ll see this change for the same reason as above: we want to keep you moving forward, not stuck in an idle state. More events mean more to do, more rewards to chase, and more reasons to log in and play. If you’re not in the endgame yet, this helps keep the fun going while you progress.

A healthy Clash needs players constantly progressing, joining wars, and pushing toward the top. Events like Treasure Hunt are especially effective at helping these players catch up and stay engaged, so we’re starting to target them where they have the biggest impact.

For endgame players, this isn’t about taking content away. It’s about keeping the Clash ecosystem strong, so there are always more rivals to face, more clans to compete against, and more reason to keep pushing at the top. We’ll continue to bring content and events aimed at you as well.

Unlimited Dragon Duke Event

At the end of the month, Dragon Duke is being let off the chain.

You’ll be able to use him (and his equipment) at full power, even while he’s upgrading. No downtime, no waiting. We want everyone to experience exactly how strong this Hero can be, with nothing standing in the way.

A Note on A/B Testing

Some events this month will be part of limited tests. We want to be upfront about that.

Here’s how to think about it. When we try something new, like a new event format, a discount, or a reward system, we sometimes run small tests where players may see slightly different versions of the same event, or in some cases, an extra bonus version.

This helps us understand what actually works. Do players come back more often? Does it improve progression? Is it more fun?

Without this kind of testing, we’re guessing. With it, we can make decisions based on real player behavior. If something has a strong positive impact, we can run it more often or even make it permanent. We know Chiefs like to compare notes with their clanmates, and you might notice that not everyone sees the exact same event. That’s expected during these kinds of tests.

We keep these tests small, so only a limited number of players will see a slightly different version. If you’re in one of these groups, nothing will feel unusual. You’ll either have the event, not have it, or experience it in a slightly different way. We’ll share what we learn wherever we can.

Thanks for sticking with us, for calling things out when they don’t feel right, and for helping us make Clash better every single month. Whether you’re maxed out or just getting your first walls up, you’re part of what keeps this game alive.

Clash On!



