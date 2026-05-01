No Guts. All Glory.

A bone-a-fide Skeleton Kingdom lies beneath the village… and they're not staying buried! A skele-TON of events are rising up from the deep to make this subterranean season something very special! Dive into the depths, uncover ancient chaos, and battle through a season packed with bones, boosts, and brutal rewards. Welcome to Skeleton Kingdom.

May 1-31: Gold Pass: Skeleton Kingdom - Unlock rewards, boost your progress, and claim this Season’s exclusive Skeleton-themed Hero Skin: Skeleton Warden. Additionally: The Prospector is now available to unlock on day one of the Pass!

May 1-31: Skeleton Hero Skins - From the bone-rattling Skeleton King to the spine-tingling Skeleton Queen, every Hero is ready to rise again and rule the depths in spooky style.

May 1-31: Returning Chief Boost Events - For returning Chiefs ready to jump back into the action, a set of special boosts and limited-time events will help you rebuild faster, earn extra rewards, and get your Village battle-ready again.

May 1 to 31: Goblin Builder and Goblin Researcher are back to speed things up… for a price.

May 1-11: Clan War Leagues - Rise through new Leagues: Titan and Legend! And enjoy playing with Battle Modifiers in higher Leagues with our latest Clan War League changes. Team up and battle your way through seven opponents in 15v15 or 30v30 wars.

May 3-31: Skeleton Kingdom Scenery - A Skeleton summoning sanctum lies hidden beneath your sandals, where skinless serpents and ancient bones stir. Bring the underground to your Village… if you dare.

May 4-18: Clash vs Skeletons Event - Skeletons are rising from below. Take them down in a special event, face increasing challenges, and earn rewards for smashing through the undead in this all new community event.

May 9-16: Mini Spotlight: Super Witch - Big Boys need a big momma. Collect Ice Cubes in battle, unlock the Super Witch Super Troop, and earn Medals to spend on rewards from the Trader. (TH8+)

May 15+: May 2025 “Battle for the High Seas” Skins will begin docking in the Cosmetic tab.

May 15-31: Shadow Samurai Barbarian King Hero Skin in the Shop - Scorching black armor, a warrior's lasting will, echoes in shadow. This super exclusive Shadow Samurai King skin is a one-time offer. When it's gone, it's gone forever!

May 17-31: Builder Base Bonanza - It's been nine years since we first explored the uncharted shores of Builder Base. To celebrate, we're throwing a Builder Base Bonanza! All Builder Base upgrade costs and timers will have a 50% discount. There will also be other cool stuff like 4x Star bonuses and Builder Base tasks. Woo-hoo!

May 18 to 31: Bone Idol available in the Shop - Villager uncovered this curious skull collection. Sprout a fresh artifact with every tap of this elegant yet eerie 3x3 Super Deco! When Skeleton minds meet, magical things happen.

May 22-28: Clan Games - Complete boosted challenges, earn points faster, and unlock a full track of rewards with your Clan.

May 27-31: Unlimited Dragon Duke event - No chains, all pain! Dragon Duke can be used while he is upgrading and all of his Equipment will be boosted to their maximum level during this event!