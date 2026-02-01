Legendary Heroes fight for honor, glory, and precious Wisdom Scrolls. Ignite the Lunar New Year celebrations by battling with pride in our Year of the Fire Horse Season. This is one journey you don’t want to miss!

February 1-28: Gold Pass: Boost your village with bonus perks, items, and unlock the Red Champion Hero Skin.

February 1-11: Clan War League is on: Craft clever strategies and fight with pride for your Clan!

February 3-28: Year of the Fire Horse Scenery: Uproot your village and send it skyward. This stunning palace of the clouds comes complete with fire horses!

February 5-28: Year of the Fire Horse Hero Skins: Let adventure take hold as Year of the Fire Horse Hero Skins start appearing in the Shop.

February 6-13: New Challenge Level Leaderboard: Succeed in this Cloud Contest Challenge Level and place your name on the brand-new challenge leaderboard!

February 9-26: Wise Warriors Medal Event: Earn Wisdom Scrolls in attacks to unlock amazing rewards from the event track and new Equipment from the Trader Shop!

February 16-19: 2x Star Bonus Event: Earn double the loot for your Star Bonus during this event. Never a better time to do what you do best, battle!

February 22-28: Clan Games & Super Troop discounts: Make tackling tasks a breeze with the 99% Super Troop discount and earn a boatload of rewards in Clan Games!