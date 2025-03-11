Sometimes, things have to change. Today, we are announcing one of the biggest changes to ever happen to Clash of Clans. Starting in the next update - Clash of Clans will never stop players from attacking (in Titan League or below)! This means:

No Troop, Spell, or Siege Machine Training time - they are ready instantly!

No Hero recovery time or Lives - they are never exhausted from battling!

Legend League players will retain their 8 battles a day limit, for now!

It is a new era of Clash! You can now play as much as you want. There will be no limits on your ability to attack over and over again, until your builders are busy and your storages are overflowing!

Why now? Well, Clash of Clans is turning 13 years old this year, and teenagers demand freedom. Who are we to tell a 13 year old game how many battles it can have?

In truth, Training Time has been a major complaint for players for a long time. It can be scary to remove something from a longtime successful game - we were concerned that Training Time and Resource Costs were part of the secret sauce of a decade old game. We removed Training Costs a few years ago and… it was great! Players responded to the removal of training costs by making more varied attack strategies, and we saw player enjoyment of Clash rise. That gave us the confidence to make this even bolder change.

The world is not the same as it was in 2012, when Clash of Clans first launched. Today, it feels outdated to wait 15+ minutes between each attack. Starting this month, that era will end. We want players to be able to play when they want, have longer sessions on the weekends or even be able to stream for hours. This helps players learn the battle mechanics faster, and progress through early Town Halls even quicker. So, uh, Clash On!