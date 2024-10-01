Hello Chief! We wanted to give you a heads-up that we are planning on making some Balance Changes to Druid. We're aiming to implement those changes as fast as possible in a future game maintenance.
We know that Clan War Leagues are starting this week so we are trying as much as possible to get this done either before CWL starts or right at the beginning, in order to avoid impacting your Clan's performance during CWL. Also with this, we want to give you as much time as we can for you to prepare and be aware that we are implementing those changes soon. You can see below the planned list of changes for the Druid!
Troop
Troop
Level
Healing per second
Healing per second NEW
Evolve time sec
Evolve time sec NEW
HP
HP NEW
|Druid
|1
|110
|65
|30
|25
|-
|-
|Druid
|2
|120
|70
|30
|25
|-
|-
|Druid
|3
|130
|75
|30
|25
|-
|-
|Druid
|4
|140
|80
|30
|25
|-
|-
|Bear
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3800
|1900
|Bear
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4000
|2000
|Bear
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4200
|2100
|Bear
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4400
|2200
We've noticed an amazing trend in how players are using the Druid. Mass Druid attacks have become incredibly powerful, outperforming other strategies. This was brought to our attention through player feedback and confirmed by our battle balance data. The Druid's ability to enable these overpowered tactics is the main factor, so we’re making adjustments to keep the Druid balanced but still viable.
We'll continue monitoring game data and appreciate your feedback as we consider further balance changes if needed.
- The Clash of Clans team