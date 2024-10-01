Supercell logo
1 Oct 2024
Upcoming Balance Changes to Druid

Druid Balance Changes!

Hello Chief! We wanted to give you a heads-up that we are planning on making some Balance Changes to Druid. We're aiming to implement those changes as fast as possible in a future game maintenance.

We know that Clan War Leagues are starting this week so we are trying as much as possible to get this done either before CWL starts or right at the beginning, in order to avoid impacting your Clan's performance during CWL. Also with this, we want to give you as much time as we can for you to prepare and be aware that we are implementing those changes soon. You can see below the planned list of changes for the Druid!

List of Balance Changes

Troop

Troop

Level

Healing per second

Healing per second NEW

Evolve time sec

Evolve time sec NEW

HP

HP NEW

Druid1110653025--
Druid2120703025--
Druid3130753025--
Druid4140803025--
Bear1----38001900
Bear2----40002000
Bear3----42002100
Bear4----44002200

Why are we making these changes?

We've noticed an amazing trend in how players are using the Druid. Mass Druid attacks have become incredibly powerful, outperforming other strategies. This was brought to our attention through player feedback and confirmed by our battle balance data. The Druid's ability to enable these overpowered tactics is the main factor, so we’re making adjustments to keep the Druid balanced but still viable.

We'll continue monitoring game data and appreciate your feedback as we consider further balance changes if needed.

- The Clash of Clans team