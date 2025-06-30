Hey Chief,

We’re currently editing the next Inside the Builder’s Hut episode, where we dive deep into Crafted Defenses and address your feedback. But before that drops, we’ve got a few important updates to share.

📅 Season Extension

We’re extending the current Crafted Defenses season to after the World Finals in early November! (exact date coming soon).

Why? Because we want to give everyone more time to upgrade, experiment, and enjoy the feature.

🏆 Permanent Reward

We hear you - people want something permanent for their temporary content. We are working on a solution to be announced later, but fear not - your effort on Crafted Defenses will not be lost. More details on the reward will be revealed at a later date!

We truly appreciate how vocal and thoughtful the community has been. Your feedback is helping shape the feature—and we’re listening.

Don’t miss the upcoming episode of Inside the Builder’s Hut for more insight into the feature and what’s coming next.



