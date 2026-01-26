With the release of Ranked Mode and Town Hall 18, we’ve introduced some of the biggest changes Clash has seen in years.

While many of you have enjoyed the added flexibility and competitive edge, we’ve also heard from a number of you that some parts of the experience, especially at higher leagues, have started to feel more demanding or discouraging than fun.

We want to acknowledge that feedback and share how we’re responding.

Adjusting Ranked for a Better Experience

Ranked was designed to give you more freedom in when and how intensely you want to play. But we know we haven’t hit the sweet spot for everyone yet, particularly around progression pacing and difficulty at the top.

Here are the first changes coming in the next update to help address that:

Fixing the bug where some players are incorrectly seeing demotion warnings

Increasing promotion/demotion percentages in certain leagues to keep things moving

Reducing the required battle count in the highest leagues to help prevent burnout

Adjusting difficulty modifiers based on community feedback

We’re grateful for all the input we’ve received and will keep working on improving the Ranked Mode with your feedback!

Evolving Meta at TH18

We’ve also heard feedback about the sudden shift in viable strategies at TH18.

Some popular TH17 strategies no longer perform the same way on TH18, and that’s partly due to mechanical changes (like the Town Hall no longer being a defensive building), and some due to missing new troop levels for that Town Hall.

We want to be clear: our goal isn’t for every strategy to work forever. As you upgrade, new content should feel exciting and powerful, and we’ve seen that with content like Meteor Golem and Totem Spell! That said, we always aim to make the transition smoother and more rewarding. Your feedback from this Town Hall update is already helping think on different approaches for the next one.

Looking Ahead

These updates are part of an ongoing effort to make Clash the most fun and rewarding it can be, no matter how you play.

We’ll continue learning, listening, and adjusting as we go. Whether you're pushing in Ranked, testing new armies, or just upgrading your Village, we want to make sure you're having a good time doing it.

Thank you for helping us make Clash better every day!

– The Clash of Clans Team