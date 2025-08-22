Hello Chief! We want to give you a heads-up that in an upcoming Update, we plan on doing some important changes:

Spring Trap Rework!

A rework is coming to Spring Traps for all Town Hall levels. Here are the details below:

Instead of area of effect, Spring Traps will hit only 1 Troop, the one with highest Housing Space in the area.

If the Troop's Housing Space is larger than the Spring Trap’s capacity, it does high damage to the troop. If the troop is killed by this damage it is ejected, if not it throws the troop vertically, preventing them from moving and attacking for a short period of time.

If the Troop’s Housing Space is equal to or lower than the Spring Trap’s capacity, it will eject the Troop.

We will also add 7 more levels to Spring Traps (from level 6 to level 12) starting from Town Hall 11.

The same rework has been applied to Builder Base Spring Traps, and level 5 has been added.

The main reasons are that we observe generally there is a lot of splash damage and little single target damage (specially in higher Town Halls), and we saw this rework as an opportunity to bring better balance to the defense capabilities, as well as fix some previous issues with Spring Traps that made it too strong against some attacks and useless against others. Now they will always do some damage. And as a plus, we can now always give them more levels to make them stronger with each Town Hall.

Town Hall Weapon level removal!

Additionally, in the upcoming Update, we will be removing Town Hall Weapon Levels from Town Hall Levels 12, 13, 14 and 15.

These levels are slowing down midgame progression and aren't as meaningful as other upgrades, so as a way to increase progression speed we want to remove them.

Don’t worry, the upgrades are gone, but your Town Hall Weapon will still be there after the update. The weapon will now just have the stats of a previously maxed-out Town Hall Weapon. Just like how the Town Hall 16 Weapon currently works.

Unfortunately, any ongoing Town Hall Weapon Level upgrade will be cancelled, and any resources used in the upgrade will be lost. If you're currently at Town Hall 12, 13, 14, or 15, we recommend that you do not upgrade your Town Hall Weapon Level. Just hang tight, and when the update arrives in a couple of weeks, your Town Hall Weapon will be at max-power regardless of its previous level!

As always, please let us know your feedback and thoughts about these changes!

The Clash of Clans team