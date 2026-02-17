Hey Chief!

We wanted to share an update on the Ore issue that first appeared back in October.

Later this month, we’ll be rolling out a permanent solution to address this issue and restore the intended balance of ore progression. As part of this process, any ore gained beyond what was originally intended will be adjusted accordingly, which means that some players that have used the exploit actively will end with negative ore balance.

For players affected by this adjustment - whether the additional ore was gained unintentionally or not - there will continue to be multiple ways to progress and rebuild ore balance through regular gameplay.

We know this situation has been confusing and that the wait for a resolution has been longer than anyone would have liked. Thank you sincerely for your patience and understanding while we worked to make things right.

We’ll see you soon in Clash On, where we’ll be sharing much more information and some exciting details about what’s coming next.