Ladies, gentlemen, and Chiefs of every Town Hall, John Cena has gone to ground. His base is out there somewhere, hidden in plain sight, and nobody can see a thing. Cody Rhodes isn't letting it lie. He's calling in the roster, he's calling in favors, and he's calling in you. All of you. Millions of Chiefs vs. one missing Superstar. WWE: Search for Cena! is here. Think you can see him?

September 1-30: WWE Hero Skins and Scenery - Six WWE Superstars are stepping into the ring with your Heroes, and a whole Money in the Bank vault is dropping onto your Village. Cody Rhodes, Alexa Bliss, Iyo Sky, Kane, and American Badass Undertaker headline as $9.99 Hero Skins, Jey Uso comes with the Gold Pass, and the Money in the Bank XL Scenery ties off the collab. Every single one of them is a one-time-only offer. This means: once WWE: Search for Cena! ends on October 1st, these Superstars pack their bags and leave the ring for good. No re-runs, no second chances; these skins will not return. Ever. So if you want a legend in your Village, this is the only bell that rings for them.

September 1-30: John Cena Challenge - To be a legend, you've got to beat one! Collect Challenger Contracts from special event Chests throughout the season and earn your shot at the base of an unseeable Superstar! Each Contract buys you 24 hours of access and a chance to grab the Cody's Callout decoration! You only need to manage 2 stars to nab the deco, but the fastest clears will land on a global leaderboard, with special prizes for the champs!

September 1-30: WWE Chests - Special WWE Chests appear throughout the month, mainly from Money in the Bank Rush and the WWE Equipment Blast, but they turn up elsewhere too. Inside you’ll find assorted loot, including, but not limited to: Ore, Magic Snacks, Event Medals, WWE decorations, the Action Figure Epic Equipment, previous Gold Pass skins and the Challenger Contracts you need to even find Cena's base. No Contract, no title shot.

September 1-30: Gold Pass - Unlock rewards, boost your progress, and claim this season's exclusive Hero Skin: Jey Uso (Minion Prince) - Feelin' Ucey?! You gotta beat a legend to be a legend, and this kingslayer yeeted one of the biggest dogs outta the ring at Royal Rumble! UCE!

September 1-30: Temp Troops - Four temporary troops are in rotation all month, pulled from Battle Options, the Medal Event track, and WWE Army Camps.

Yeti Undertaker - A brand new contestant: Yeti Undertaker costs 80 housing space, targets defenses, deals 5x damage to walls, rises from defeat twice with four Skeletons of Darkness each time, and grows up to 50% healthier and 60% angrier as your army falls around it.

K.A.N.E - The Big Red Machine himself: Kane costs 75 housing space and fights P.E.K.K.A-class, built to walk through your defenses like they're not even there.

Yeeter - Never wrestles alone: Yeeter costs 45 housing space and opens every fight with four Tribal Tag Team members at its side, then switches to its own spear once the tag team's work is done.

Giant Giant - Exactly what it sounds like: Giant Giant costs 50 housing space, hits with roughly ten times the hitpoints and damage of a standard Giant, shrugs off Spring Traps completely, and gets angrier once it drops below half health.

September 1-6: Battle Options - Hit a certain percentage of destruction and a choice pops up mid-battle. You’ll be able to choose to bank the win with additional Gold (Great for pushing the Clan Rush forward), or tag in one of the 4 WWE troops instead.

September 1-11: Clan War League - Time to main event. Wage war against seven other Clans in 15v15 or 30v30, no run-ins, no interference, just your Clan against theirs for glory and awesome loot!

September 1-5: Money in the Bank Rush - The heist of the century! Collect Gold with your Clan from Home Village battles, Single Player attacks, collectors, and the Loot Cart to fill your storages and contribute Diamonds! Fill the Clan's shared track together and the Money in the Bank Title decoration is yours. You can also swipe a bunch of WWE chests on the track as well. The final day comes with a Clan Rush Boost, and September 6 is a grace day for collecting rewards only, so cash in before the bell.

September 1-30: WWE Global Chat Stickers - Three new WWE x Clash stickers drop into Global Chat for the month. Pour one out for the football stickers, who have been released from their contracts.

September 2-30: Money in the Bank Scenery - Destiny hangs in the balance! A brave Superstar must rise the ranks and take one precarious step closer to championship gold. Glory. Is. Green! An XL scenery set deep in a Goblin vault.

September 3-30: Hero Skin: Cody Rhodes (Barbarian King) - He built his kingdom, to destroy another! The American Nightmare will do anything to end John Cena's reign as the best Clasher on the WWE roster.

September 5-30: Hero Skin: Alexa Bliss (Archer Queen) - Standing at five furious feet, this twisted daughter of destruction provides no moments of bliss for her opponents.

September 6-9: Friend or Foe Army Camps - Superstars move into your Army Camps and set up rings. The colors mean different things depending on which end of the attack you're on. Red ring Superstars help you on defense and fight against you on offense. Blue ring Superstars help the enemy on defense and help you on offense. Read that twice, Chief.

September 7-30: Hero Skin: Iyo Sky (Royal Champion) - Witness her! High-flying her way up the WWE ranks, this Genius of the Skies plucks briefcases and pins world champions with ease!

September 8-30: Hero Skin: Kane (Dragon Duke) - Burned by Undertaker's scorching flames, this brother of brimstone has risen from the ashes and escaped captivity to crush all in his path!

September 9-22: WWE Equipment Blast - Grab Tag Tickets in Home Village battles to unlock rewards, troops, and Champ Medals. Tag in more troops or unlock extra medals as you destroy the enemy's base! Spend Champ Medals in the Trader Shop, and let Bro Force handle the rest.

September 9-22: Battle Options #2 - Back for round two, and this time it's a three-way rumble: hit that destruction percentage and pick between a WWE troop, resources (Gold, Elixir, or Dark Elixir), or a fat stack of Equipment Blast currency.

September 10-30: Hero Skin: American Badass Undertaker (Grand Warden) - He turns opponents to dust, and owns The Attitude Era! If you cross Undertaker's path, you bet your butt it's your last ride.

September 12-14: Resource Collector Boosts - Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir collectors run at 4x production for 48 hours, for everyone at Town Hall 8 and above. Fill the storages while the getting's good.

September 15: Mash-A-Rama Cosmetics Return - The Mash-A-Rama set is back in the Shop for good: Jelly King, P.E.Q.Q.A, Ivan Warden, Yeti Champion, and Lava Prince, plus the Legendary Mash-A-Rama scenery and its giant subterranean mining machine. Wrestling legends upstairs, mashups underground.

September 16-21: Equipment Boost - All Hero Equipment runs at max level for five days, for everyone at Town Hall 8 and above. Everything you've been meaning to level up is suddenly worth main-eventing.

September 22-28: Clan Games - Tag in your whole roster. Complete challenges, earn points, claim the rewards track with your Clan.

September 26-28: Resource Collector Boosts - One more 48-hour run at 4x collectors before the season wraps.

September 28-30: Friend or Foe Army Camps - The rings go back up for one last run. Same rules, same color confusion, one final chance to get it backwards.

Cody's still looking, Chief. So are we. So get out there and find Cena!

Clash On!